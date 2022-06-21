While many people remain focused on the anticipated overturn of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has released an extremely devastating ruling in the case of Shinn v. Ramirez. In that 6-3 decision, the justices concluded that claiming innocence in a crime is not enough to challenge a death sentence in federal court.
As a result, two defendants that were part of this case remain on death row. They are Barry Jones of Arizona, who says he’s innocent of murdering his girlfriend’s daughter; and David Martin Ramirez, who may have intellectual disabilities that would make him ineligible for the death penalty (it is unconstitutional and considered “cruel and unusual punishment).
The main opinion was written by Justice Clarence Thomas, who has never been concerned with the rights of marginalized people, despite his skin color and cries of a “high-tech lynching” at the time of his confirmation hearings. Incidentally, his wife, Ginni, is alleged to have connections to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
“This decision is perverse. It is illogical,” Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. “The Court’s decision thus reduces to rubble many habeas petitioners’ Sixth Amendment rights to the effective assistance of counsel,” Sotomayor continued.
Here’s how it works: A person is convicted at trial on the state level. They appeal the case to a higher court in the state court system, and then turn to the federal system for relief (what is known as a habeas review). One of the most frequent claims used is that the person states they are innocent, but their attorney was ineffective at trial, which violates the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution.
In making this claim, the person will need to point to evidence that was not brought to light at trial. If the person gets two ineffective attorneys in a row – meaning the attorney who handled the trial was ineffective in arguing the case, and the new attorney that is appointed for the appeal does not raise that the last attorney was ineffective – the convicted person no longer has a chance of even getting a hearingto overturn their conviction.
Strickland v. Washington (1984) states that a defendant must meet two tests to prove counsel’s representation violated their Sixth Amendment right to counsel:
1. Counsel’s performance was deficient; and
2. Had it not been for counsel’s deficient performance, the result of the trial or sentencing would have been different.
In practical terms, an attorney can be ineffective during a trial by not knowing all the facts, not adequately preparing, falling asleep/not paying attention during trial, or just generally being out of their depth in taking on a case that they were not qualified for.
It could also involve a shoddy investigation of the person’s alibi or claims of innocence, like not speaking to potential defense witnesses or failing to question the forensic evidence presented [fingerprints, DNA and other types of scientific evidence]. The ineffectiveness does not have to be necessarily intentional or malicious. It could be a lack of funds to be able to do some of the investigation that wealthier clients can afford.
So, what does this mean for the future?
It basically means that people of lower income, especially people from marginalized communities, have lost one of the last ways to get relief to overturn a wrongful conviction. The National Registry of Exonerations states that innocent Black people are seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than innocent white people – which means innocent Black people will die as a result of this decision.
In Miami, we recently saw the case of Thomas Raynard James, who was released from prison after more than 30 years for a crime he did not commit.
Wrongful convictions happen more often than we think.
The Supreme Court’s ruling is a tremendous loss to fairness and justice in this country, making local elections even more critical. Elected prosecutors as well as elected public defenders can fight to change the system, but prosecutors have the power to create conviction integrity units to overturn bad convictions, decide against filing cases that may be weak or questionable in nature, ask for reduced sentencing or suggest alternative treatment during the case as part of a plea. Public defenders play a role by fighting for more funding for their office, so that more thorough investigations can be completed.
Lastly, families who find themselves in a situation with a loved one who is in the criminal justice system need to be incredibly careful while vetting an attorney to represent their case. They need to deeply question an attorney’s experience in the particular area of law and types of charges involved in the case. That doesn’t mean that the defense attorney must have the most winning record – it’s usually the toughest cases that go to trial – but you must try to ensure that the attorney is qualified for what you need.
Sadly, with the current composition of the Supreme Court, this will not be the last of such rulings to stomp on people’s civil rights and freedoms.
Melba Pearson is an attorney, writer, speaker, wife and expert on criminal justice issues. She previously served as a homicide prosecutor in Miami, and as deputy director of the ACLU of Florida. Follow her on Twitter @ResLegalDiva.