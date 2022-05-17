“Until the philosophy, which holds one race superior and another inferior, is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned, everywhere is war. Until there is no longer first-class or second-class citizens of any nation. Until the color of a man’s skin is of no more significance than the color of his eyes, I’ve got to say war,” sings Bob Marley.
Russia has decimated Ukraine and left 40 million people without water, food, heat and a place to sleep. As Ukraine and Russia starts a second month of war, or military action, thousands are crying and many are dying. There is no plausible reason for the war, but insanity also does not have reason.
With Russia being a nuclear power, no one can predict what President Vladimir Putin is going to do in the short run or long term. When you look around the planet, there are different reasons for military conflicts, but again, people are dying. Many of these conflicts have gone on for two and three decades and they are still fighting.
There are wars in the east, there are wars in the west, there are wars down south and there are wars up in the north. There are rumors of war and who really wins?
Ukraine is predicting that it is winning the war but in a month 70% to 80% of its homes, businesses and infrastructure has been destroyed. Therefore, when the war is over there will be nothing to come home to because nearly everything will be gone. In many of these conflicts around the globe, people keep fighting and there is no endgame.
The majority of the reasons for these conflicts are civil wars, drug wars, ethnic violence and terrorist insurgency, and many of these conflicts have no end in sight. Is there a world body that has the credibility to bring these wars to an end?
Some of these military conflicts around the world are as follows: Afghanistan, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Chad, Colombia, DR Congo, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Russia and Ukraine. Many of the superpowers are always at war, because they supply the weapons to keep the different countries fighting. Everywhere and everyone is at war.
All over the planet, especially in Africa, there are droughts and floods causing a sharp drop in crop production in China, Russia, the United States and other countries. Ukraine is one of the largest producers of wheat in the world and it is at war. Economic sanctions against Russia are hurting the food supply chain in exports of fertilizers and food.
Fertilizer is the start of the global food production chain, so the world depends on Russia. Russia's war with Ukraine is also blocking ship movement in the Black Sea, resulting in the destruction of food exports.
Farmers are reporting a 300% increase in their costs, and the cost of production of food will be passed on to the consumer. Food scarcity and food inflation will be the reason why many grocery store food shelves will be empty this summer.
The only situation that can alter destruction on the planet is peace. The problem with war all over the planet is nothing gets done, because everyone is destroying instead of building.
“Until the basic human rights are equally guaranteed to all without regard to race, I’ll say war,” sings Bob Marley. There is war in the east, war in the west, war up north and war down south.
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando, Fla.