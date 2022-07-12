President Joe Biden welcomed a crowd to the White House Monday to showcase a new law meant to reduce gun violence, celebrating “real progress” after years of a do-nothing Congress under the grip of the National Rifle Association.
Biden hosted hundreds of guests on the South Lawn that included a bipartisan group of lawmakers who crafted and supported the legislation, as well as the families of mass shooting victims and state and local officials, including our own Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
But all wasn’t hugs and kisses.
When Biden said the new law is proof “we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence,” a voice from the crowd shouted, “We have to do more than that!” It was Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in 2018.
At one point, Biden said Oliver should be allowed to speak, but the grieving father was escorted out instead.
But Oliver was right to take his stand and he should have been allowed to speak, no matter how unplanned or the breach in protocol.
The barely two-week-old law is already overshadowed by yet another horrific mass shooting that took place on the Fourth of July in Illinois.
Biden lamented that the country remains “awash in weapons of war.” The bill, passed after recent gun rampages in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, incrementally toughens requirements for young people buying guns and denies firearms to a greater number of domestic abusers.
Meanwhile, assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines remain available to average Americans, thanks to Republicans who remain under the thumb of the NRA.
Biden repeated his call on Congress to pass a federal ban on both, but we know that will never happen while Republicans continue to get elected in large numbers. All the more reason why we must vote in greater numbers to put more Democrats in office at every level of government and the judiciary, or our streets will continue to be awash in blood.