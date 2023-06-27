Is there a single individual who poses the greatest, most outsize threat to American democracy?
Some would say it’s Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China, who is modernizing its military and most importantly its navy; threatening to forcibly add Taiwan to China’s mainland; and leading the break from the U.S. dollar as the world currency to a new BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) currency.
As a threat he’s not my top choice – though he’s smart, calculating and patient – because he’s not looking to start World War III, he simply wants to raise China’s profile as a superpower.
So how about Vladimir Putin? At one point, I believed him to be a rational thinker. But I lost trust in the ex-KGB figure’s rationale when he miscalculated the success of his invasion of Ukraine, and because of his threats to utilize nuclear weapons. Putin’s lost his influence in United States politics and is generally unliked by most Americans. His actions have reignited NATO and the U.S. and its European allies are now closer than ever. Not to mention the threat of a Russian civil war over the weekend, the most significant challenge to Putin’s authority since he began leading the country.
No, the greatest threat to our centuries-old democracy is not an external threat, but an internal one: an American citizen named Donald Trump.
Trump is narcissistic, impatient, not a deep thinker and corrupt. He doesn’t give a damn about our country. If something can make him richer, more powerful and stroke his insatiable ego, then that’s what he’s going to do. A classic example of that is the tax plan he enacted while in office, which continues to benefit the super wealthy as it runs up the deficit.
But woe to anyone who challenges him or tells him no, as his reaction is that of an overindulged, recalcitrant 2-year-old throwing a temper tantrum when he doesn’t get his way. One of the dangers of Trump is that he’s basically a little boy who thinks of Congress and the courts, U.S. military, FBI and IRS as his personal toy soldiers. He genuinely believes that critical American institutions should bend to his will without question. Just look at how he used the Department of Justice as his personal attorneys and as weapons against his political foes. It’s why he wanted a U.S. attorney that would do is his bidding and how we ended up with William Barr, who basically followed his orders.
Trump’s been impeached twice and recently lost a trial where he was accused of sexual assault and defamation. And he’s now been indicted twice, with more indictments pending. Yet his approval rating from his core supporters hasn’t dipped; he still leads the field of 12 Republican presidential candidates by double digits. His sycophantic followers are the scariest part of the danger he poses. Like Hitler, Trump has developed a cult following – no matter what he does, his supporters remain unshaken.
Character defects that would disqualify other candidates have no impact on him. Trump can have affairs – including while his wife is pregnant – with an adult film star and a Playboy playmate and then pay off his illicit sexual partners and suffer no repercussions. Remember Gary Hart? That former rising political star and presidential candidate went down like a torpedoed ship when his affair came to light.
We also know that Trump took top secret documents with him when he left the White House and dumped them in various unsecured locations on his personal property, including a bathroom. And while he was still in office as our president, he shared intelligence with the chief Russian spy in America. The man does not understand the concept of national security and will hopefully, finally, go to jail for his mishandling of our country’s secrets.
Also while he was in office, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner – whom he appointed as one of his trusted advisors – somehow relieved himself of millions of dollars of debt, and he recently received $2 billion from the Saudis for his investment fund. Truly, there’s no end to the Trump family greed.
Trump has routinely attacked the very same government institutions he manipulated, as well as election workers and various judges in the cases brought against him. His bashing leads to serious personal threats against the people to whom he’s directed his ire. Georgia election workers alone have received hundreds of death threats.
The institutions that help keep this country running as a democracy have been irrevocably undermined by Trump’s despotic machinations, to his benefit and to the benefit of our foreign adversaries. All in all, Trump is arguably the most dangerous man in America.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. He has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal courts. Clyne has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.