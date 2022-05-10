I have been closely following the debate over whether to move Miami’s urban development boundary (UDB) to develop the South Dade Logistics and Technology District (SDLTD). As a member of Community Council 15, I reviewed the SDLTD and supported it. After hearing arguments both for and against the project in the community for months, I hope to bring some practical perspective to the debate and dispel the idea that we must choose between creating jobs or protecting our environment.
We can and should do both.
While South Dade is the fastest-growing area in Miami-Dade County and where housing costs are more affordable than in other neighborhoods, jobs in South Dade are lacking. As a result, most people in South Dade have to travel out of the area each day for work, spending too much time in the car and too much on gas. Instead of forcing our residents to make long job commutes out of the area at great expense, why not designate an area in South Dade where we can bring thousands of jobs closer to its residents? By doing so, we can improve the quality of life for thousands while alleviating road congestion.
The SDTLTD will generate more than 11,000 permanent new jobs on-site over the next 10-15 years, 6,000 indirect jobs in the area and an additional 13,000 construction jobs over the same time period, conservatively more than 25,000 new jobs in total.
As a member of the South Dade community, all of my life I have been a supporter of not expanding the UDB unless there was a compelling reason to do so. Indeed, that was the original purpose of the UDB: to manage development based on need while protecting our environment, but not to oppose all development.
Here are the facts about the SDLTD:
· It’s not being proposed on environmentally sensitive land.
· It’s in an urban expansion area already designated for light industrial development.
· Its development will largely eliminate farm-runoff pollutants from the property from draining into Biscayne Bay.
· The project and all of its roadways, water and sewer, and storm water drainage would be paid for by developers, not taxpayers.
I know the SDLTD would not be on environmentally sensitive land because when the County Commission adopted the Urban Expansion Areas Study in 2019, then Commissioner Dennis Moss made sure it wasn’t located in the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan area.
If approved, the SDLTD will actually provide many benefits to the surrounding environment that are consistent with ongoing efforts to protect Biscayne Bay. Fertilizer runoff on portions of the property currently drains directly into the C-102 Canal and – subsequently – Biscayne Bay, to the detriment of seagrass and marine life. This harmful environmental practice on the property would no longer occur with the SDLTD’s development.
The district is required to implement an eco-friendly, stormwater management system that retains all runoff on-site, rather than draining into the bay. Likewise, all district roads, infrastructure and building sites must be raised to protect against sea-level rise and flooding, and will be paid for by developers, not taxpayers.
That is all good news for the people of South Dade.
Approving the SDLTD will benefit not only South Dade, but our entire county. In a post-pandemic world, the economic environment has evolved. Larger logistics, fulfillment and distribution facilities are needed, and there simply isn’t enough land within the UDB that can be developed to accommodate these facilities. Thankfully, South Dade has this land available in an urban expansion area designated for this very purpose. So, I have to ask, if this property is already designated for future development – and we can develop it in a way that will be good for our environment – then why shouldn’t South Dade have a major employment center?
Additionally, there are thousands of Black businesses and entrepreneurs throughout South Dade who are launching innovative products and offering new ideas to help their local community. Protecting this ever-growing group is important. Without opportunities, it will make it difficult for these businesses to gain access to the resources, funding, training and technical assistance necessary for them to grow and thrive.
The SDLTD will benefit Black businesses and other residents of color who wish to own and grow businesses, and help them to excel. This is why it’s important for SDLTD to take bold steps to help all Black-owned businesses thrive.
The County Commission will hold its final vote on the SDLTD May 18. I hope you will join me in supporting it. We cannot afford to turn our backs on this unique opportunity for South Dade to create tens of thousands of new jobs, while also protecting our environment.
The Rev. Tim Forbes is associate pastor of Now Faith Ministries, a lifelong South Dade resident and member of Community Council 15.