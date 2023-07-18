I’ve never had the desire to run for office, but I admire people of integrity who put their lives and careers on hold to do so.
The voters of Miami-Dade County approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that will make the supervisor of elections and tax collector elected offices in 2024. It also creates an elected sheriff to replace the appointed police director. All three posts are currently filled and under the control of the county’s strong mayor. Every other county in Florida requires that these offices be held by persons elected to the office.
To my surprise and delight, a person who has been involved in many political races as a consultant, but never an office holder, has decided to run. Willis Howard, who’s been in the middle of North Miami Beach’s rough and tumble political circles for quite some time, has announced he’s running for the countywide office of supervisor of elections.
I was happy to learn that a Black Democrat was running for this office because his victory is one way to ensure that Miami-Dade will have free and fair elections that won’t be controlled by a MAGA crowd. As I state this, I am hoping that our Legislature doesn’t pass more laws resulting in even greater suppression of the Black vote, which is occurring in every Republican state in the nation.
Let’s also hope Republicans don’t pull a new trick by having a Republican turn Democrat and then run against a real Democrat in the form of Howard to take the seat away from a decent candidate and put it the hands of crazy Trumper.
I’m talking about elections lawyer and former state Rep. Juan-Carlos “J.C.” Planas.
The former or perhaps reformed Republican reportedly became a Democrat in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on voter rights, and the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
In North Carolina, Tricia Cotham ran as a Democrat and won, then switched parties to become a Republican. Her switch gives the republicans a supermajority that is veto-proof to fend off Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. It was a dirty trick, and it scares me that similar tactics will be employed in Florida elections, particularly in Democratic strongholds like West Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
Now, I can understand a genuine conversion from Republican to Democrat as former conservatives become sickened of the crazy noises coming from the MAGA crowd. However, I am leery of these conversions by people running for office when they convert for political reasons.
Let me be frank: I never trusted Charlie Crist; he wasn’t the strongest or best candidate for governor. I think my thoughts were proven true by Ron DeSantis’ overwhelming victory. If we had a true Democrat, maybe we could have won.
“I’m running for supervisor of elections in Miami-Dade County to be a part of what makes America – American, the right to vote for our futures,” says Howard.
Considering the Republican efforts to suppress votes, we need a Willis Howard to protect our right to vote.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. He has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal courts. Clyne has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.