On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, I appeared before the members of the city of Opa-locka Commission concerning the atrocities that have been committed by Millennia Housing Management, which is the managing company for Cordoba Courts – better known as the 22nd Avenue Apartments. At the very same meeting was Millennia Housing Management President Lee Felga and his team, who gave the members of the commission a song and dance – the equivalent of a minstrel show – when they said they were going to correct the problems over at Cordoba Courts.
In 2016, Millennia Housing Management bought the 22nd Avenue Apartments for $11 million and what they inherited were well-known and documented problems that they already knew existed in the 175-unit apartment building. In 2016, Shalanda Rivers, an advocate and resident of the apartments, took Millennia in front of the Opa-locka special master for a hearing concerning mold and mildew in her apartment. Mold as well as an assortment of other problems have been found in several other units. Millennia didn't do anything until an unfavorable light was shone on them and their uncaring ways. Because of the issues in Rivers’ apartment, in February 2018 the special master assessed a $300 a day fine if the problems weren't resolved. As of today, Feb. 5, 2020, Millennia owes the city of Opa-locka around $215,211.
Now Millennia wants to come before the City Commission to ask for its forgiveness for not repairing some documented atrocities it could have easily rectified a long time ago but choose not to do so. Millennia’s managers have shown a willingness to let families live in such horrendous conditions that they wouldn't want themselves or members of their families to live in. And now they want a plea deal. Child, please rest with your mess.
Proverbs 13:22 says that, "A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children, But the wealth of the sinner is stored up for the righteous." To give Millennia any type of relief from not paying its $200,000 fine is like the Broward State's Attorney's Office offering Nicholas Cruz a plea deal for insanity knowing full well he knew exactly what he was doing when he took the precious God-given lives of those students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.
Let me take a quote from Commissioner Alvin Burke: "Mr. Manager you just do not work for one member of the commission; you work for all of them.”
There's a relationship between one of the members of the commission and a certain clergyman that doesn't have any ties to the city but has ties to Millennia. I just figured that you should know that because the days of the commission selling out the residents of the city of Opa-locka like a barbecue rib sandwich on Friday night from Mr. Hambone is over.