I was mulling over what to write about with a holiday theme for this week’s editorial. The news had been full of analysis of the Jan. 6 committee’s final report and of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech before a rare joint session of Congress.
The two stories struck me as being unlikely Christmas stories. There’s nothing particularly touchy feely about either of them, although I imagined millions of Ukrainians without electricity or water in subzero weather, trying to celebrate the holiday as missiles continue to bomb their utility systems, hospitals, schools and homes. Yet on Dec. 22, Zelensky said this about his people:
“We do not complain. We do not judge and compare whose life is easier … We’ll celebrate Christmas. Celebrate Christmas and, even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out. If Russian missiles attack us, we’ll do our best to protect ourselves. If they attack us with Iranian drones and our people will have to go to bomb shelters on Christmas Eve, Ukrainians will sit down at the holiday table and cheer up each other. And we don’t have to know everyone’s wish, as we know that all of us, millions of Ukrainians, wish the same: Victory. Only victory.”
It would seem that for a country that has been an advocate of democracy and freedom, all U.S. lawmakers would stand up and cheer for Zelensky, a George Washington figure in Ukraine, the father of their battle for freedom from Russian aggression. But seven right-wing Republican members of Congress sat during his speech: Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Diana Harshbarger, Warren Davidson, Michael Cloud and Jim Jordan.
These Republicans seem to support Donald Trump’s view that Zelensky is an “ungrateful international welfare queen.” It seems that these Scrooges obviously have not been following what is going on in Ukraine, nor did they actually listen to Zelensky’s speech, who repeatedly thanked the American people for their support.
The support of these Republicans for Putin’s autocratic regime and war of terror against the Ukrainian people would make Ronald Reagan turn over in his grave. Reagan opposed the Soviet regime, which he called the “evil empire.” The craziness of U.S. politics is such that Republicans are supporting Putin over Zelensky, which makes me wonder what could be going on in their minds.
To me, the best part of December was Zelensky’s speech and the support he received from a majority of both parties in Congress. The continued survival of Ukraine is a wonderful Christmas gift to the free world.
Perhaps another gift is the Jan. 6 committee’s final report, which outlines in detail Trump’s plot to steal the election and fight against a peaceful transfer of power. Trump is the only president in the history of our country who attempted a coup to stop such a transfer. The report is a testament to our democracy because Congress has the power to criticize the chief executive, and the Department of Justice has the independent authority to go after a former president, a rich and powerful man.
My ultimate Christmas present will be Trump being marched into prison with his co-conspirators along with the thousands of people who dared to attack our Capitol.
It appears that Trump’s days are numbered. He does not recognize this publicly, although he must know it in his heart. Trump cannot stand “losers,” so his ego is taking a beating as it becomes increasingly clear that this twice-impeached past president, six-time bankrupt business leader and loser of every election cycle since his surprising victory in 2016 is, in fact, a loser.
Trump is a spoiled-rich brat who never learned how to lose with grace and dignity. He cannot bear the idea of losing, so he committed the unthinkable and tried to regain power through lies and force. He has failed and now I wait for him to receive the justice he deserves – prison sentences for his multiple crimes. Hopefully, his imprisonment will make his strongest supporters weaker, and the dark forces of white supremacy will be kicked back into the dark hellhole from which they crept.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.