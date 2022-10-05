74, retired certificated nurse assistant, died September 29 at Jackson South Community Hospital. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 3515 Douglas Road, Coconut Grove, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Don’t play games with Virginia Key Beach Park
-
Miami Carnival returns in full swing
-
Search and rescue begins in hurricane aftermath
-
Vote for candidates who get an "F" from the NRA
-
NAACP honors those fighting for equality
-
Funding windfall for Virginia Key Beach Park
-
Where school segregation is still happening
-
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
-
Crist rips DeSantis insurance failures as storm rolls in
-
St. Louis ‘Gateway to the West’
0ctober 5-11
Recent Obituaries
Recent Headlines
- PHARIE KATE NOLTON BROWN
- RENEE MICHELLE BROWN
- Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
- NAACP honors those fighting for equality
- Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
- Planners release final survey for Underdeck name
- Justice Brown Jackson makes Supreme Court debut
- Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration