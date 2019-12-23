Returning to South Florida after an educational immersion at Hampton University, Alexis Brown yearned for social experiences with young urban professionals just like her.
The options she found were limited. In most social settings, she would be the youngest person in the room. “Don’t get me wrong, I love older people,” said Brown, 30. “I just wanted more.”
So Brown created SocialXchange, a venture through which she hosts roving, themed events geared toward other young urban professionals. Some months she hosts three or four events, some even at international destinations.
Some of the events she experienced at Hampton, a Virginia-based HBCU, where she studied for four years. Social activities for the millennial set were plentiful or sprang up organically.
Back in Miami, however, Brown found she had to create a community. “When I came back I felt like a stranger in my own home,” she said. “Miami has a lot of need for people in our community. If we don’t create it we’re never going to have it. That’s the premise of SocialXchange.”
Brown grew up in what is now Pinecrest, and attended church in Richmond Heights.
As a child, her social activities revolved around school and church, and the interests of her parents, both entrepreneurs in community development.
“We’re in a different age now where we don't go to the same church or the same place any more,” she said. “Now, when you go out to night clubs, you don’t see a large amount” of people like us. “I don’t think it’s on purpose, but that’s what it is.”
Brown came up with the concept while working part-time at a local marketing company. One of her clients created happy hours at different venues for companies. After about a year, she figured she could do something similar to suit her tastes, in an environment of her choosing.
“I wanted a place where you could go and hang out. Other cultures have it. Why not us?” she said. “I know Miami. It wasn’t a fun place for me. Rather than complaining and not being happy, rather than going out and looking ... there’s an opportunity to create it.”
That idea in her head turns five in September. Interest has grown tremendously, say friends.
Kilan Bishop, a researcher at University of Miami, met Brown shortly before she launched her business. She remembers going to “intimate” happy hour activities in Wynwood at an outdoor bar and lounge. Now, some events draw more than 700 people.
“A brand takes time to grow. But the growth to now is in- sane. It’s really admirable how her brand has grown,” Bishop said.
What draws people, Bishop said, are Brown’s personality and drive. “I think it’s Alexis. There are so many young Black entrepreneurs here who try to bring us together. She’s so personable, and she tries so hard.”
For example, Bishop said, “If you have a question you can contact her directly. She gets to know the people who come to her events. That makes the magic happen.”
One of her favorites was a sold-out party during Art Basel at the AmericanAirlines Arena that combined art and HBCUs. Another was a silent headphone party aboard sever- al People Mover rail cars near downtown Miami.
Another social activity that holds a special place is her first event in Wynwood. “It was a shot in the dark,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Brown said her events draw other races and ethnicities. Its not about segregating anyone,” she said. “There’s something magical about us coming together for us.”