Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, and that means one thing: College football is back at Hard Rock Stadium and three historically Black colleges and universities will be playing.
The HBCU takeover has begun in South Florida – get ready, Miami, as the Rattlers, Wildcats and Tigers head to town. The Sonic Boom, the Marching Wildcats and the incomparable Marching 100 will all be here as well.
On Sept. 3, the #16 University of Miami will take on Bethune-Cookman University in a Week 1 matchup. This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the Hurricanes and the Wildcats.
“We’ve been really diving into Bethune-Cookman now since last Wednesday, and our guys are really excited about the opportunity to come out and play our best football,” said Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes’ new head coach.
His team lead the series 5-0 against the Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Most Power Five Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams play a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS, formerly I-AA) school at some point in the season. Some lead off with an FCS game, some play it the week before rivalry week in November, and others will book it for Week 2 after a big game in Week 1 or Week 0.
Florida A&M got its Power Five conference opponent out of the way during Week 0, when the Rattlers traveled to Chapel Hill and lost to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels 56-24. This loss came without 25 ineligible players, and the team only played with just seven available offensive linemen. The Rattlers showed some fight early on, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Tar Heels.
“These guys came out and competed,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said. “Most teams probably would've used excuses and came out here and laid an egg. We have a team full of future leaders of tomorrow and they showed why over the last few days.”
Orange Blossom Classic
The Rattlers should get more of their roster back by Sunday, when they’ll need them to face the defending Southwestern Atlantic Conference (SWAC) champions. Get your popcorn ready for the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC).
The OBC game returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and will be better than last year. This opening game determined the SWAC East division championship, and it probably will again this year.
Black Americans have advocated for years for top, Black, high school student athletes to attend HBCUs. The hope is to develop a dominant HBCU team, or teams, to attract big donors to athletic departments.
That was the reasoning behind the return of football to Florida Memorial after a 62-year absence. The FMU Lions beat the Tigers of Edward Waters in the Big Cat Classic last weekend.
Deion Sanders put that same philosophy into action at Jackson State last year by signing top high school prospects – corner/receiver Travis Hunter and four-star receiver Kevin Coleman. Both players could have gone pretty much anywhere.
HBCUs typically don’t bring in high school players of this caliber. When Hunter changed his long-standing commitment to Florida State to Jackson State, he made a point of saying he wanted to “blaze a trail” for top student athletes to consider attending HBCUs.
Since arriving in Jackson, Sanders has been very outspoken about the need to elevate all HBCU football programs. Most of the school’s games were televised on ESPN last season; that will happen again in 2022. Now it’s time to get these games on national television.
Hunter will make his much-anticipated debut for Jackson State when the team faces the FAMU Rattlers Sept. 4 at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.