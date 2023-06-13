Hanging from a highway bridge in Madrid, an effigy of one of the world’s most famous Black soccer players stands as a graphic reminder of the racism that sweeps through European soccer.
In truth, the signs are everywhere.
In Italy, where monkey chants swirled around the stadium in April as a Black player celebrated a goal. In England, where a banana peel thrown from a hostile crowd during a game in north London landed at the feet of a Black player after he scored a penalty. In France, where Black players from the men’s national team were targeted with horrific racial abuse online after they lost in last year’s World Cup final.
Go outside Europe and you’ll find them, too.
In Australia, where there were monkey noises and fascist chanting during last year’s Australia Cup final. In South America, where matches in the continent’s biggest competition, the Copa Libertadores, have been blighted by monkey chants.
The manifestation of a deeper societal problem, racism is a decades-old issue in soccer – predominantly in Europe but seen all around the world – that has been amplified by the reach of social media and a growing willingness for people to call it out.
The Black player currently subjected to the most vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults is Vinícius Júnior, a 22-year-old Brazilian who plays for Real Madrid, arguably the most successful soccer team in Europe.
It was around the neck of an effigy of Júnior that a rope was tied and the figure hung from an overpass near Madrid’s training ground in the Spanish capital in January. It was Júnior who, two weeks ago in perhaps a defining incident for the Spanish game, was reduced to tears during a match after confronting a fan who called him a monkey and made monkey gestures toward him.
It’s Júnior who is emerging as the leading Black voice in the fight against racism, which continues to stain the world’s most popular sport.
“I have a purpose in life,” he said on Twitter, “and if I have to keep suffering so that future generations won’t have to go through these types of situations, I’m ready and prepared.”
Júnior’s biggest concern is that Spanish soccer authorities are doing little to stop the abuse, leading to racism being an accepted part of the game in a country.
Indeed, federations around the world have been too slow – in some cases, apparently unwilling – to equip themselves with the powers to sanction teams for the racist behavior of their fans, despite being given the authority by FIFA to do so since 2013.
Experts believe the global outrage, widespread reaction and outpouring of support for Júnior following his latest abuse could mark a turning point in the fight against racism in Spain.
Jermaine Scott, an assistant professor of history at Florida Atlantic University, said that while overt racism is no longer a recurring problem in mainstream American sports, institutional racism is evident in the lack of diversity among coaches and executives.
For Scott, a player like Júnior might be at odds with European soccer’s values.
“As soccer spread throughout the world, different cultures made the game their own, and instilled different values, like creativity and innovation, and importantly, joy, and some would even say freedom,” Scott said.