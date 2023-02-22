The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend concluded with a 184-175 victory by Team Giannis over Team LeBron.
The first-ever NBA All-Star Draft did not disappoint as the reserves were selected before the starters. Two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat was selected sixth by Team Giannis.
Joining Adebayo on his team were captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell and Lauri Markkanen.
Team LeBron consisted of captain LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, De’Aaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr., Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.
Adebayo played a quality 24 minutes in the game and made all the shots he took, ending the night with four points and one rebound.
Tatum stole the night as he broke an NBA All-Star scoring record with 55 points, securing MVP honors.
One current and several former Miami Heat players were heavily involved in All-Star Weekend, including Dwayne Wade, who served as a coach of the Celebrity All-Star game.
Team Dwyane defeated Team Ryan 81-78 in the game that took place on Friday night. Wade is currently a part owner of the Utah Jazz franchise.
Wade was also named a finalist for the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Joining him on the finalist list are Jennifer Azzi, Gene Bess, Gary Blair, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Marian Washington.
Induction is determined through voting conducted by an honors committee comprising 24 members. A finalist must receive a minimum of 18 votes from the committee to earn entrance to the hall.
As always, the Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest were the more popular events Saturday.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro participated in the three-point and was eliminated in the event’s first round, scoring 18 points. He became the ninth Heat player to participate in the contest. Previous Heat three-point champions include Glen Rice in 1995, Jason Kapono in 2007, Daequan Cook in 2009 and James Jones in 2011. Portland Trailblazers guard Lillard took home the hardware this year with a score of 26 points.
Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers won the slam dunk.
Former Miami Heat guard Harold Miner, nicknamed “Baby Jordan,” was one of the judges. Miner was the slam dunk winner in 1993 and 1995.
During the contest’s halftime on Sunday night, the NBA honored the top three scorers in the league’s history: James – introduced his former teammate, Wade – Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Karl Malone.
The 2023 HBCU Classic at All-Star Weekend placed Grambling State and Southern universities in the national spotlight. Grambling was victorious at 69-64 in overtime.
The HBCU Classic, now in its second year during All-Star Weekend, highlights the basketball programs of historically Black colleges and universities.
Up next for the Heat
It’s the second half of the season, but the Miami Heat are thinking about postseason moves.
The Heat currently sit in the seventh seed and are a half-game out of the sixth seed of the playoffs with a 32-27 record. The team will embark on a three-game road trip beginning Feb. 24 with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. That will be followed by games against the Charlotte Hornets (Feb. 25) and Philadelphia 76ers (Feb. 27) before returning to Miami for a six-game homestand beginning March 1.
Kevin Love plans to sign with the Heat after clearing waivers. His expectation is that he he’ll play a sizable role in the Heat’s front court rotation as the team pushes into the Eastern Conference playoffs.
In addition to the planned acquisition of Love, the Heat are also planning to sign free-agent veteran center Cody Zeller.