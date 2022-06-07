There have been significant breakthroughs in sports broadcasting throughout the years.
In 1971, Tom Hawkins became the first Black American to call the Final Four on network TV, while his partner in the booth was Curt Gowdy for NBC. In 1972, two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell became the first Black man to broadcast the NBA Finals on network TV, while his ABC partner in the booth was the iconic Keith Jackson.
In 1995, Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan became the Black American on a network television broadcast of the World Series, joining Bob Costas on NBC. In 2001, Greg Gumbel became the first Black play-by-play announcer of a major sports championship, broadcasting the Super Bowl XXXV on CBS. He joined Phil Simms.
This past week, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made sports TV history with the first all-Black broadcast team for the NBA Finals on any television network, when the Golden State Warriors hosted the Boston Celtics in Game 1 in San Francisco June 2.
The trio consisted of game analyst Mark Jackson Sr., play-by-play announcer Mark Jones and courtside reporter Lisa Salters. Though it happened by coincidence – when analyst Jeff Van Gundy and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer play-by-play announcer Mike Breen were ruled out of calling Game 1 of the NBA Finals when they tested positive for COVID-19 – it doesn’t minimize its importance
Jackson, the former NBA player and former head coach of the Golden State Warriors, will be calling his 14th NBA Finals as analyst, the most for a Black game analyst in any major sports championship event.
As a player, Jackson was named Rookie of the Year in 1988 and played 17 seasons for several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. He currently ranks second on the NBA all-time assists list with 10,323 and is also among the all-time leaders in steals.
Most recently, Jackson served as head coach of the Warriors, where he amassed a .526 winning percentage over three seasons and led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances (2013-2014) for the first time since 1991-92. Many credit him for building up the Warriors’ foundation, which is now paying dividends through the team’s recent success.
Salters is a versatile and accomplished reporter with more than three decades of experience. She is a sideline reporter for two of ESPN’s biggest sports properties: NFL’s Monday Night Football and NBA games on ESPN and ABC, as well as a co-host of ESPN’s award-winning E:60 film and documentary series. Salters made her courtside return, where she was previously a reporter for the 2006 NBA Finals, which featured the Miami Heat vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
Jones is a familiar voice on ESPN/ABC; after hearing him call Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, his presence at games 1 and 2 wasn’t unfamiliar. He has worked a wide variety of assignments for ESPN since his debut in 1990. He is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN’s NBA and college football coverage and his previous assignments include the WNBA, NBA Finals, and men’s and women’s college basketball. Jones hosted ESPN’s SportsCenter coverage of the NBA Finals from 1991-96 and 2007-10, and called play-by-play for the 2011 NBA Finals for ESPN 3D.
This season, Jones was the lead play-by-play announcer on ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase with Hubie Brown providing analysis. This was his first time on the main on-air national coverage of the NBA Finals.
Jones didn’t originally expect to be a part of the NBA Finals broadcast team this year. However, because Breen was unable to pass COVID-19 protocols in time, Jones was in a fantastic position to cover Game 1. Let’s call it a case of being in the right place at the right time.
Jones, who lives locally in South Florida, frequently calls the Miami Heat games when the coverage is on ESPN/ABC throughout the year, but as the stage gets brighter, the legendary Breen and the cast of Jackson and Van Gundy fill in for nationally covered games. That was the case this year when Jones was called in to substitute for Breen in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Miami. Many expected Breen to be back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals but that was not the case. Van Gundy, however, returned to the booth for Game 2 alongside Jackson, Jones and Salters.
Jones tweeted: “Man ... 36 hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco I was taking my dog to the vet in Miami. Then. A call. Tonight, was a dream come to fruition. To sit in for Hall of Fame Mike Breen and to call an NBA Finals game with the most talented production crew is awesome.”
He was ready for the occasion and delivered when the opportunity arose, calling a thrilling Game 1 victory by the Boston Celtics and a blowout victory by the Warriors in Game 2.
For years, many have been accustomed to annual summer gatherings where Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson are heard during memorable NBA games, but fans will have to wait until a pivotal Game 3 to hear the iconic “BANG” from Breen when the series transitions to Boston. He’ll be back with Van Gundy and Jackson for a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals, restoring the original trio of announcers.
Game 3 set for June 8 at 9 p.m. in Boston; Game 4 is June 10 at 9 p.m. in Boston; and Game 5 is June 13 at 9 p.m. in San Francisco. If necessary, Game 6 will be June 16 at 9 p.m. in Boston and Game 7 will take place June 19 at 8 p.m. in San Francisco.