After nearly two years of silence at Wimbledon, Americans lit up the court.
A woman who developed one of the COVID-19 vaccines prompted the first of several standing ovations from spectators throughout the day.
Even a nearly five-hour rain delay didn't dampen people's spirits, and certainly not those of two Americans who picked up the most newsworthy victories.
In a major upset, Frances Tiafoe eliminated French Open runner-up and No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, while 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens beat two-time Wimbledon winner and No. 10 seed Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4.
Tiafoe had been 0-11 against opponents ranked in the Top 5.
“That guy is special. He’s going to do a lot of great things, win a ton of Grand Slams,” Tiafoe said about Tsitsipas, then broke into a wide smile and added, “But not today.”
Tiafoe and Stephens are among 34 Americans in the singles brackets (21 women, 13 men), the most at Wimbledon since there were 35 in 1998.
At age 23, Tiafoe is the youngest U.S. Tennis Association champion, having racked up several victories, including the Delray Beach Open in 2018.
Stephens, a 28-year-old from Plantation, Fla., achieved a career-best ranking of No. 3 in the world after Wimbledon in 2018. She was the 2017 US Open champion, and has won six Women’s Tennis Association singles titles in total.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus still looms large over England.
Wimbledon fans must wear masks around the grounds (although not while watching a match) and show proof they are either fully vaccinated or had COVID-19 in the past six months. All players and their entourages have to stay at one London hotel, where they take regular tests and are subject to contact tracing.
Britain’s only seeded woman in singles, No. 27 Johanna Konta, was forced to withdraw Sunday night because she must self-isolate for 10 days after one of her team members tested positive for the coronavirus.