Baseball is back in full swing in the Magic City. After a series against the New York Mets, the Miami Marlins will return to loanDepot Park this week for seven straight days of games in South Florida. A Friday to Sunday (April 14-16) series against the Arizona Diamondbacks will be followed by a Monday to Wednesday (April 17-19) series against the San Francisco Giants.
Jackie Robinson Classic
Before the home stretch for the Marlins, the team will host its second annual Jackie Robinson Classic, presented by Nike. The two teams featured in this year’s game are Sunrise’s Piper High School Bengals and the South Broward High School Bulldogs. The game will take place April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at loanDepot Park.
The student-athletes will receive customized Miami Marlins shirts emblazoned with Robinson’s number 42 along with one of his nine values. The South Florida community is invited to cheer the teams on at this complimentary event and jam along with the high school bands. The Miami Northwestern Senior High School Bulls defeated the North Miami Beach High School Chargers 3-0 in the inaugural classic last year.
Jackie Robinson Day
On Saturday, April 15, Major League Baseball (MLB) will commemorate Jackie Robinson Day, to remember the day he broke baseball’s color barrier with his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.
The MLB began celebrating the day in 2004 and by 2009, every player, coach and umpire wore number 42 in honor of the day. The league even took it a step further last year by making sure every team wears number 42 in Dodger blue, regardless of their teams’ color schemes. As part of the Marlins’ ongoing efforts to celebrate the life and legacy of the Hall of Famer and civil rights activist, the team will host numerous activities and events centered around Robinson.
In addition, the Marlins will host the South Florida Black Legacy Celebration presented by JP Morgan to honor local pillars in the Black community who are inspiring others to make South Florida vibrant and strong for future generations.
The event ticket package features a commemorative Marlins South Florida Black Legacy Celebration jersey; a portion of the proceeds will benefit multiple local nonprofit organizations in the Black community. Tickets are available at Marlins.com/Heritage.
Marlins Jr. RBI opener
The Marlins recently began their 2023 season of the Jr. RBI program. Participants enjoy a fun and instructional spring league, as well as an invitation to Jr. RBI Night and the opportunity to participate in MLB programs such as Pitch, Hit and Run.
The program is currently offered through six leagues in South Florida: Miami Parks and Recreation, Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade (Gwen Cherry Club and Club and Northwest Club presented by loanDepot), Centro Mater and Miami Gardens Parks and Recreation.
At Walt Frazier Park in Miami Gardens, several city and county officials alongside representatives from the Marlins and loanDepot kicked off the season at an opening matchup between the Miami Gardens Marlins and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Northwest Miami Marlins.
The Marlins Jr. RBI program focuses on youth development and allows kids to learn the fundamentals of baseball.
“We (loanDepot) will donate $50 for every run scored by the Miami Marlins this season to this sports program,” said loanDepot branch manager Barnaby Robles. “This means everything to me, having played in one of these leagues myself when I was a kid. Supporting the community and giving kids access to things that maybe they normally wouldn’t have access to is important.”
Alex Smith is a volunteer coach for the Miami Gardens Marlins Jr. RBI program and was the first Black baseball player at Miami Carol City Senior High School. He also was the head baseball coach at his alma mater for several decades.
“They didn’t refer to me as Alex, I was the Jackie Robinson of Carol City,” said Smith, referring to his teammates in the 1960s as a student. “I knew racism was there but it didn’t affect me. I had some pretty good teammates so they shielded me from a lot of that stuff. I did not feel unwanted or unappreciated, I felt inclusive, and it gave me an opportunity to show what I can do on the baseball field and it opened the doors for other kids.”
Smith is an advocate for youth in baseball. He once coached former major league All-Star Prince Fielder during his formative years.
“As a young city councilmember, when [Smith] started talking to me about baseball and his enthusiasm and passion about bringing baseball to the children of this community, he has never wavered and he’s still at it every day,” said Oliver G. Gilbert III, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners chairman.
“[Smith] wanted to bring baseball back to Miami Gardens and now it’s happening, so we thank you for never giving up coach, we thank you for always being there for the little ones in hopes that you’ll pass that information that you know about baseball on to them and about life as well,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.
Gilbert, Harris and Robles threw out the ceremonial first pitches, and the first Jr. RBI baseball game at Walt Frazier Park began.
The Northwest Marlins jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but the Miami Gardens Marlins answered back with a lead-off single followed by consecutive RBI doubles trimming their deficit to one run.
The Northwest Marlins continued to pile up the runs extending their lead to 6-2.
After trading runs and being down 7-3, the Miami Gardens Marlins began to rally and tied the score 7-7.
The game ultimately ended in that tie as both teams concluded the game with a victory lap across the bases.