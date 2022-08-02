NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88. No cause of death was immediately made available but he was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June due to a long illness. He passed with his wife, Jeannine, at his side.
The most prolific winner in NBA history, Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr., stood with Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. The centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, Russell earned his last two NBA titles as a player-coach – the first Black coach in any major U.S. sport.
“We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle,” the family said in a social media post announcing his death. “That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”
Russell was a five-time Most Valuable Player and 12-time All-Star. In 1980 he was voted the greatest player in NBA history by basketball writers. He remains the sport’s most decorated champion, with two college titles and an Olympic gold medal in addition to his illustrious NFL career.
Wilt Chamberlain was the only worthy rival of Russell’s era, but Russell dominated in the only stat he cared about: 11 championships to two.
“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. More importantly, he added: “Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league.”
In a statement released by the White House, President Joe Biden praised Russell for his lifelong work in civil right as well as in sports, and called him “a towering champion for freedom, equality, and justice.”
Reaction poured in Sunday, from Obama to Michael Jordan, and Magic Johnson to Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu.
“Today, we lost a giant,” Obama said. “As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher – both as a player and as a person. Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead.”
Obama awarded Russell the Medal of Freedom alongside Congressman John Lewis in 2011.
A Louisiana native, Russell also left a lasting mark as a Black athlete in a nation where race is often a flashpoint. He was at the March on Washington in 1963 when King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech, and he backed Ali when the boxer was attacked for refusing induction into the military draft.
“To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable,” the Celtics said on Sunday. “But that is who Bill Russell was.”
Russell said that when he was growing up in the segregated South and later California, his parents instilled in him the calm confidence that allowed him to brush off racist taunts.
Russell’s No. 6 jersey was retired by the Celtics in 1972. He earned spots on the NBA’s 25th anniversary All-Time team in 1970, 35th anniversary team in 1980 and 75th anniversary team. In 1996, he was hailed as one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players.
In 2013, a statue was unveiled on Boston’s City Hall Plaza of Russell surrounded by blocks of granite with quotes on leadership and character.
Russell was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 but did not attend the ceremony, saying he should not have been the first African American elected. (Chuck Cooper, the NBA’s first Black player, was his choice.)
In 2019, Russell accepted his Hall of Fame ring in a private gathering.
“I felt others before me should have had that honor,” he tweeted. “Good to see progress.”