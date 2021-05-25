Time on her hands and a world-class gym at her disposal after the 2020 Olympics were postponed, Simone Biles started experimenting almost as a way to stave off the monotony of training.
Pretty soon a vault that she occasionally tinkered with for fun — the Yurchenko double pike — started to look like a vault she could pull off in competition.
So what if it had only historically been done by men? So what if the International Gymnastics Federation seemed intent on not giving the vault a difficulty value commensurate with its complexity?
The vault exists. She can do it. So, why not? She didn’t stick around for another year just to fool around. She stuck around to keep making history.
So she did. Again.
Hands seemingly magnetized to her hamstrings as she soared off the vaulting table, Biles drilled the Yurchenko double pike during her victory at the US Classic on Saturday night. The 24-year-old defending world and Olympic champion generated so much momentum she took a couple of big hops upon landing before letting out a semi-relieved smile.
Get ready to add another element in her name in the sport’s Code of Points, even she thinks the 6.6 start value for the Yurchenko double-pike — just a tick above significantly less difficult vaults — is as high as it should be.
“That’s on the (International Federation of Gymnastics) that’s not on me,” Biles said. “They have an open-end code of points and now they’re mad people are too far ahead and excelling.”
And no one in the sport has ever excelled as much as Biles. Her all-around score of 58.400 in her first event in more than 18 months was easily the best of the night. Her spot on the U.S. Olympic Team is assured. The other spots remain up in the air.