It’s fitting that during Black History Month, we’ll see a Super Bowl where both starting quarterbacks are Black for the first time in the game’s history.
Patrick Mahomes II of the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) will battle Jalen Hurts of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) for the opportunity to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 57.
Hurts and Mahomes are both finalists for AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.
Only one quarterback can win the Super Bowl. So, whether it’s Hurts or Mahomes, it will be another victory for Black quarterbacks, who have been overlooked throughout the years.
More and more are popping up, a far cry from the days when Black collegiate quarterbacks had to change their position to play in the NFL.
In 1988, Washington Commanders (then the Redskins) quarterback Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl in a 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos (Super Bowl 22).
That was followed by Russell Wilson for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 (Super Bowl 48) when he became the second Black quarterback to win, and Mahomes became the third in 2020 (Super Bowl 54) at Hard Rock Stadium.
Other Black quarterbacks have started and lost the big game, like Steve McNair in 2000 (Super Bowl 34), Donovan McNabb in 2005 (Super Bowl 39), Colin Kaepernick in 2013 (Super Bowl 47) and Cam Newton in 2016 (Super Bowl 50).
Mahomes and Wilson are the only quarterbacks with multiple trips to the Super Bowl, having lost their second appearance in the big game (2014 for Wilson and 2021 for Mahomes).
This will be Mahomes’ third trip to the Super Bowl and Hurts’ first.
Hurts is seeking to become the fourth Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl and Mahomes hopes to become the first Black two-time Super Bowl champion QB.
Superbowl 57 will be played Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX.
Hometown heroes in the game
South Florida has produced many NFL players and this year, the Super Bowl will include former local high school players.
Defensive back DiCaprio Bootle, who played for Miami Southridge Senior High School, and safety Deon Bush, who played for Miami Columbus Senior High School, are playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Bush also played collegiate football at the University of Miami. Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Joshua Jobe once played with Columbus Senior High School.
NFL Honors awards
In addition to Mahomes and Hurts being named finalists for Offensive Player of the Year, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill also is a finalist for the award. Hill finished the season with 119 receptions for 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions. He was instrumental in helping lead the Dolphins to their first postseason berth since 2016.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023. They include players with ties to South Florida, among them former University of Miami standouts Devin Hester, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne, as well as Miami Dolphins great Zach Thomas.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted during NFL Honors, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and the NFL Network.