For the first time in NFL history, three of the top four NFL draft picks selected were Black quarterbacks: Bryce Young (first overall, Carolina Panthers), C.J. Stroud (second overall, Houston Texans) and Anthony Richardson (fourth overall, Indianapolis Colts).
The picks come just a few months removed from Super Bowl LVII, which featured two starting Black QBs.
It could be that the league is finally beginning to make progress away from past thinking, when Black players were widely thought to be incapable of providing the necessary leadership required of a starting quarterback.
Jackson State University had the only player drafted from a historically Black college and university this year. Isaiah Bolden went to the New England Patriots in the seventh round, pick 245.
Miami Dolphins selections
The Miami Dolphins faced a challenge this year in the draft with only four picks – in the second, third, sixth and seventh rounds – available to select players due to a league tampering violation.
The front office prepped nonetheless and did not waiver.
“The interesting thing about that is you’re very aware that you have a small opportunity to make your team better, but it’s a very real opportunity,” said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
The Dolphins selected Cam Smith from the University of South Carolina with the 51st overall pick in the second round. Smith is a versatile NFL-ready defensive back that will enter a loaded locker room with Pro Bowlers Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey.
With pick 82, Miami selected running back Devon Achane, who is a familiar face at Hard Rock Stadium. During his freshman season, he was named the 2021 Orange Bowl MVP after a stellar performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels, rushing for 140 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
With pick 197, the Dolphins snagged tight end Elijah Higgins from Stanford University.
And with its final selection, the team chose offensive lineman Ryan Hayes with pick 238 in the seventh round.
“It’s been a good process. I think guys have really enjoyed it, and we felt we’ve had a good outcome,” said Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.
Orange Bowl ties
In seven of the past eight years of the NFL draft, the Dolphins have drafted someone who has played in the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Devon Achane (2023), Ryan Hayes (2023), Channing Tindall (2022), Jaylen Waddle (2021), Tua Tagovailoa (2020), Raekwon Davis (2020), Christian Wilkins (2019), Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018) and Kenyan Drake (2016).
“Finally, someone caught on,” McDaniel joked.
Free agent signings
Immediately following the draft, several undrafted rookies began to receive calls from NFL teams hoping to add them to their respective rosters.
Some notable undrafted signees include linebacker Isaiah Land – a Florida A&M player and 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner – who will join the Dallas Cowboys, and wide receiver and 2022 Florida Classic Offensive MVP Xavier Smith, who was also at Florida A&M and will join the Los Angeles Rams.
The Dolphins’ undrafted signees include defensive lineman Anthony Montalvo, UCF; linebacker Aubrey Miller, Jackson State; safety Bennett Williams, University of Oregon; defensive lineman Brandon Pili, USC; wide receiver Chris Coleman, Cal Poly; running back Christopher Brooks, BYU; wide receiver Daewood Davis, Western Kentucky; offensive tackle DJ Scaife Jr., University of Miami; defensive back Ethan Bonner, Stanford; linebacker Garrett Nelson, Nebraska; quarterback James Blackman, Arkansas State; offensive lineman Jarrett Horst, Michigan State; tight end Julian Hill, Campbell; edge Mitchell Agude, University of Miami; defensive lineman Randy Charlton, Mississippi State; and linebacker Zeke Vandenberg, Illinois State.
South Florida picks
The 2023 NFL draft saw nine players selected who either played high school or college football locally.
Calijah Kancey Miami Northwestern Senior High School/University of Pittsburgh; first round, pick 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zay Flowers University School (Davie)/Boston College; first round, pick 22, Baltimore Ravens
Tyrique Stevenson Miami Southridge Senior High School/University of Miami; second round, pick 56, Chicago Bears
Jordan Battle St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fort Lauderdale)/University of Alabama; third round, pick 95, Cincinnati Bengals
Yasir Abdullah Miami Carol City Senior High School/University of Louisville; fifth round, pick 136, Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Mallory University of Miami; fifth round, pick 162, Indianapolis Colts
Kenny Mcintosh University School (Davie)/University of Georgia; seventh round, pick 237, Seattle Seahawks
DJ Ivey South Dade Senior High School/University of Miami; seventh round, pick 246, Cincinnati Bengals
Nesta Jade Silvera American Heritage School (Plantation)/Arizona State University by way of the University of Miami; seventh round, pick 231, Las Vegas Raiders