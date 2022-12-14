The 89th Orange Bowl will be an all-orange affair when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 7 Clemson Tigers meet Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
“Today marks the beginning of another important chapter in the 89-year bond between college football's ever-evolving postseason and the Capital One Orange Bowl,” said Eric Poms, Orange Bowl Committee CEO.
The Volunteers will be making their fifth appearance in the Orange Bowl and their first since 1998 – when the team was led by quarterback Peyton Manning – while the Tigers will be making their seventh appearance, their first since winning the CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl in 2015.
This will mark the 20th time the two teams have met on the gridiron dating back to 1901. The two most recently met in the 2004 Peach Bowl, when Clemson won 27-14.
SEC East runner-up Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) owns the nation’s top offense, averaging 538.1 yards per game, and the country’s third-best passing offense (332.3 passing yards per game). ACC Champion Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) owns the nation’s 10th-best rushing defense (101.1 rushing yards per game allowed) and the 17th-best scoring defense (20.1 points per game allowed). The Tigers have amassed 40 sacks this season, good for fourth-best in the nation.
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is in his fifth season as a head coach and second with the Volunteers; he currently owns a 17-8 record. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is in his 15th season leading the Tigers, owning a 161-38 record since taking over in 2008. He has led Clemson to seven ACC titles over the last eight seasons, three Orange Bowl appearances, and two national championship titles.
Bowl Season
In addition to the Orange Bowl, there will be many more bowl games taking place in Florida:
Friday, Dec. 16 – The Cure Bowl The No. 24 Troy Trojans vs. the No. 25 UTSA Roadrunners at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19 – The Boca Raton Bowl The Liberty Flames vs. the Toledo Rockets at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23 – The Gasparilla Bowl The Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. the Missouri Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – The Cheez-It Bowl The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles vs. the Oklahoma Sooners at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 – The Gator Bowl The No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 – The ReliaQuest Bowl The No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 – The Citrus Bowl The No. 17 LSU Tigers vs. the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Several Florida teams will be playing in the postseason as well:
Saturday, Dec. 17 – The Las Vegas Bowl The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers vs. the Florida Gators at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – The Military Bowl The Duke Blue Devils vs. the UCF Knights at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
HBCU national championship
The HBCU national championship game will be played Saturday, Dec. 17, when the Jackson State Tigers take on the North Carolina Central Eagles in the Celebration Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is at noon.
This will be the final game for Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders at Jackson State University, as he recently accepted the head coaching position at the University of Colorado. After three seasons at Jackson, Sanders holds a 26-5 record, back-to-back Orange Blossom Classic wins, back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships, and can claim the school’s first undefeated regular season in its history (11-0).
Earlier this month, the College Football Playoff (CFP) announced that the 12-team playoff expansion will begin in the 2024 college football season.
“This is an exciting day for South Florida and our historic position in postseason college football,” said Frank Gonzalez, Orange Bowl Committee president and chair.
The CFP semifinal games are both scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., at 4 p.m. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will battle the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 8 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN.
The CFP National Championship Game, happening at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., will be played Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.