It’s week one of college football and the preseason All-American list has been announced – a list that includes University of Miami star Kamren Kinchens. The former Miami Northwestern Senior High School player has risen to a defensive leadership role at UM and is now being recognized nationally.
Kinchens, a first-team All-American a season ago as a sophomore with the Hurricanes, has also been placed on the watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, Wuerffel Trophy, Nagurski Trophy and Thorpe Award, in addition to earning preseason All-ACC recognition.
He’ll begin his junior season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens when the Hurricanes take on Miami (Ohio) Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.
Two days later, the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic will take the same field for a Sept. 3 kickoff at 3 p.m. ET. Jackson State University, looking to three-peat as SWAC champions, will be playing its first OBC under new head coach T.C. Taylor.
The JSU Tigers come into the matchup against Florida A&M’s Rattlers after a dominating 37-7 victory against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
The Rattlers, who are still searching for their first win in the renewed series against JSU after losing each of the last two meetings, must win this game against the Tigers to make it to the SWAC championship game and a chance at the Celebration Bowl.
Last year’s OBC saw JSU win in dominating fashion, 59-3. The OBC will be televised on ESPN, but not before a week of events leading up to the big game that range from a career fair and parade to Fanfest.
This is the last year these two teams will face off in the OBC.
NFL preseason complete
With NFL preseason over, teams have finalized their rosters for 2023-2024.
Several teams added local stars during the training camp period, such as Teddy Bridgewater, going to the Detroit Lions, and Dalvin Cook, who’ll be playing for the New York Jets.
Bridgewater wore a No. 50 jersey during a preseason game, a number normally reserved for offensive lineman, linebackers or defensive lineman. In the preseason however, there are no rules limiting a player to a specific jersey number by position.
Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, a former Bridgewater teammate, was perplexed by the number selection.
“Yeah, that’s real different,” said Davis. “It was nice though. He’s switching it up. I meant to ask him why he went to 50, though. But it’s cool to me. If he loves it, I love it.”
Bridgewater has worn No. 5 throughout his 10-year career. He may opt to wear a new number for the regular season after rosters are trimmed to 53 players, which might open more traditional options if he is unable to negotiate with new teammate David Montgomery, who currently wears No. 5.
Remembering Jason Jenkins
The Dolphins recently honored the late Jason Jenkins, the team’s senior vice president of communications and community affairs, whose sudden death Aug. 27, 2022, shocked everyone he’d touched.
The franchise lit up Hard Rock Stadium to commemorate the community champion.
“I’d like to start today recognizing Aug. 27 and what it means to the Miami Dolphins,” said Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels. “It was a year ago today that we lost such a valuable member. I think the people that Jason touched in this organization, in the community, it’s so visceral and real that I’d be shortchanging the reality of a lot of people in this building, and a lot of people really across America, that lost someone so dear to them.
“Our prayers are with the family, that they continue to progress while mourning. It’s a day that’s not lost on any one Miami Dolphin or all the other people that he’s touched in the National Football League and across the country.”
Jenkins dedicated his life to serving the team and the South Florida community for 14 years. He will always be remembered for his kindness, joy, selflessness and humility. His legacy will live on through the lives he changed, through his family and through the continued community efforts of the Dolphins.
The team announced the Football Unites Jason Jenkins Day of Service, which is set to be held annually on his birthday, Oct. 30. Information is forthcoming on how to get involved.