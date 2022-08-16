The title of Bob Marley’s “Want More” describes the relationship between Miami-Dade County and world-class sporting events and now we’re indeed getting more, confirmed by this week’s announcement that the 2026 College Football Playoff will be held at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 5, 2026.
This will be the 22nd college football national championship hosted in South Florida and the second since the CFP era began in 2014. Miami most recently hosted the 2021 CFP National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State, though attendance was limited due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems like the CFP couldn’t get enough from its last visit at the semifinal event.
“We are delighted to be returning to Miami,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “The first-class stadium, convention center, hotels and supportive people in South Florida made the decision to return quite easy. The CFP National Championship has become one of the most popular sporting events in the United States in a short period of time, and we look forward to a terrific celebration in Miami in 2026.”
The Orange Bowl Committee led the communitywide bid effort to host the 2026 game along with the region’s counties, municipalities, tourism bureaus, chambers of commerce, local universities and others involved during the process.
“We are excited to have South Florida shine in the national spotlight once again,” said Jack Seiler, chair of the 2026 Host Committee. “Following our successful hosting of the 2021 CFP National Championship through the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, we immediately became focused on the next viable opportunity to once again bring college football’s most prestigious event back to our community.”
The announcement also happened to coincide with Miami-Dade’s Board of County Commissioners Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert’s birthday, who was in attendance for the announcement.
“Having another national championship played here in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium is an extraordinary accomplishment,” said Gilbert. “This is special that we can attract world class events … on a regular basis.”
The tourism and economic impact is expected to be significant. The estimated revenue from the 2021 National Championship was between $250-300 million.
“Miami-Dade County is an obvious choice for any national or international sporting event,” said Commissioner Keon Hardemon, who also chairs the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council. “We offer diversity in people, foods, hotels and experiences that attract tourism from around the world.”
Tom Garfinkel, vice chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, credited Dolphins’ ownership for making stadium improvements.
“Steve Ross privately invested hundreds of millions of dollars to make Hard Rock Stadium a premier venue for the world’s biggest events, and bringing another college football national championship here to South Florida is a testament to that vision and commitment,” he said.
Next year’s championship game will be played in Los Angeles. Houston hosts in 2024 and Atlanta in 2025.