As we await the start of the next college football season, news has hit that the playoff may expand from four teams to 12.
“There is much more work to be done. There's research to be done and many conversations to be had, but the working group did present its recommendation to the full management committee to change the playoff from four teams to 12,” said Bill Hancock, College Football Playoff Committee executive director. “The four-team playoff has been a really big success since it was created ... almost nine years ago this week. And it remains a big success.”
The television rights for a proposed 12-team playoff could be worth about $1.9 billion annually.
Under the recommendation, the bracket would consist of the six top-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids. The four highest-ranked champions would be given a bye into the second round of playoff games to face the winners of games matching the next eight seeds in games played at the home stadium of the higher-ranked team. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals would then be played at a neutral venue.
With expansion on the horizon, this is only great news for the University of Miami Hurricanes football team. It’s been 20 years since the Hurricanes were on top of the college football world.
During the 2001 season, the Hurricanes roster had tremendous depth, ultimately producing a record 38 NFL draft picks. The 2001 team is widely considered among the greatest in college football history. The Hurricanes held an undefeated record and won their fifth national championship in school history, defeating University of Nebraska 37-14 in the 2002 Rose Bowl National Championship. Brittany Newall, a UM fan and California native, said, “The 2001 Miami Hurricanes football team is the reason I fell in love with college football growing up, with talented players like Ed Reed, Andre Johnson, Willis McGahee, Clinton Portis and Vince Wilfork; that team was loaded. It’s sad that the talent could not be self-sustained like it is at the University of Alabama.”
Since Butch Davis built the latest dynasty at UM, Larry Coker was the last head coach to win a national title.
What is interesting about that Hurricane team is that, since the departure of Coker, the Hurricanes have a 4-12 record in 16 bowl games since 2001 and failed to make it to postseason play three times during that span (in 2007, 2011 and 2012).
The Hurricanes haven’t made it to the College Football Playoff since the inception, but climbed as high as No. 2 in the rankings in 2017. The glory days of the Big East have passed since the program joined the Atlantic Coast Conference and only has one Coastal Division Title to show for in the decades in the conference.
Is poor coaching the reason for mediocrity on the field? Is failing to secure a hold on local recruits part of the problem? Where did the fall from grace occur for the Miami Hurricanes? Several questions should be asked this off season leading up to the start of year three for head coach Manny Diaz, with a 14-10 record in two seasons. The time to execute is now, to ensure a potential opportunity to play for a national title sooner than later.
With several players on the roster not actually born or old enough to remember seeing the Hurricanes win their last national championship, it makes sense for the team to carve its own legacy and do something that has never been done before in program history: win a CFP National Championship.
If the Hurricanes fail to win a conference title this year, this may be the time to consider finding a replacement for Diaz. The University of Clemson is just beginning to dominate the conference, having generational talent come through its program on a year-end basis. Time will tell if UM acted in haste by letting Randy Shannon go after a 28-22 record in just four seasons. The clock is ticking for Diaz.