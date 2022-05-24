Spring football is back.
Throughout South Florida this past week, several high schools hosted their annual spring games. These scrimmages give teams a great chance to get an idea of how coaches view their depth charts and where the student-athletes fit in during the midpoint of the offseason before the summer begins.
Several schools including the Big Three of Miami’s most historic programs hosted their annual spring games this past week: the Miami Booker T. Washington Senior High School Tornadoes (Black and Orange Game), the Miami Northwestern Senior High School Bulls (Blue and Gold Game) and the Miami Central Senior High School Rockets (Green and White Game).
Black and Orange Game
Gibson Park in historic Overtown was the location of Friday’s return of the F-5 tradition at Booker T. Washington Senior High School. The weather delayed things a bit but didn’t stop Tim “Ice” Harris Sr. and the Tornadoes from taking the field and getting back to the foundation of the program.
“This was a great foundation set for us … we talked about changing the culture and these guys came in and showed that they loved the game of football,” said Harris. “We put the student-athletes through a test the first two and a half weeks before they got in the gear, and we had them in the weight room and on the track to determine who loved the game.”
Getting the student-athletes prepared to play at a high level comes with preparation for the coaching staff as well.
“The coaches did a great job,” said Harris. “We must continue to grow together and be the best-conditioned team that we can be, and that includes the coaching staff’s professional development. We have been great traditionally because the coaches have been great developers, teachers and great educators making sure that our kids know more than just about football. The kids have been learning about professionalism, life skills – all these things are built into what we do through football.”
Highlights came from several players, including rising star Claudell Sherman (Class of 2024) and Xavier Irvin (Class of 2023) as well as Jamorie Flagg (Class of 2024).
The stands were full of residents and alumni, proving that the community came out in full force.
“It feels great to be back at Booker T. The community is excited about what we are doing. Everyone is excited,” Harris said.
Blue and Gold Game
Just about nine miles north from Overtown, another spring game took place at “The Mecca.” The Miami Northwestern Senior High School Bulls hosted their annual Blue and Gold Game, where the Bulls faithful fanbase and alumni came out to show support. The Bulls came up short last season on their quest for a 4-peat, but that defeat in the regional finals made the team even hungrier. Head coach Max Edwards was overseeing things as the Bulls dazzled with their returning players on offense and defense.
“I’m excited to see the kids play. We always look forward to winning the state championship at Miami Northwestern because that is the standard for the school and the community,” said Edwards.
The spring game’s focus was about fundamentals and getting back to basics.
“We wanted to focus on conditioning and playing basic football,” said Edwards. “Catching, running, tackling, blocking and communicating with each other. We wanted everyone to encourage each other and not belittle one another on mistakes.”
The Bulls showed promise on the field with returning quarterback Taron Dickens (Class of 2023) connecting with talented receivers Andy Jean (Class of 2023) and Adam Moore (Class of 2023).
Edwards wanted to make sure that his student-athletes were and are prepared for the next level, as several recruiters were in attendance.
Green and White Game
On Saturday, it was more football at “The Mecca” with the defending eight-time state champions Miami Central Rockets taking field. On a quest for their second 4-peat in school program history, the Green and White Game was filled with anticipation. The team was led by new head coach Jube Joseph, who was pleased with his players’ spring game performance.
“It was pretty good. I was most impressed of the competition,” Joseph said. “If you have iron sharpening iron, then you know you are going to be one sharp tool. There are things we must clean up, but we have great teaching points we can use going into the summer.”
The stands were filled with the Rockets faithful, with fans anxious to see all the big offensive and defensive plays. With returning quarterback Keyone “Lights Out” Jenkins (Class of 2023) and Ean Pope (Class of 2023), the Rockets continued to pick up right where they left off from last season.
“It was very warming having the community out today because we know that we are the pillars in the community,” said Joseph. “We stand for that, and we wear that with pride. We are hashtag #NeighborhoodHeroes and with us being a national brand everywhere we go, we represent our neighborhood, we represent our school and we represent our community. We wear that badge with honor.”
When asked if it has hit him yet that he is now the Rockets head coach, Joseph said, “I don’t really live in in that world. I’m still a hard worker so at the end of the day, they gave me a title and that’s what I’m going to see fit – that I uphold that standard and I uphold the winning tradition of the Miami Central Rockets way.”