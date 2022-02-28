Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins announced they are parting ways after five years together. Jeter served as the organization’s CEO and was a stockholder in the ownership, which he’s also relinquishing.
Jeter explained his decision in a written statement:
“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success ... That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman released a statement as well, saying the team will be looking for a new CEO, but that Kim Ng, general manager, will handle baseball operations, and that COO Caroline O’Connor will manage the business side of the organization.
During Jeter’s tenure, the Marlins have gone 218-327 and made the playoffs once during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which also saw the playoff field expand to 16 teams. That year, the Marlins made it to the National League Division Series.
However, the period also is known for the trading away of big-name, system-grown players like Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Devaris “Dee” Strange-Gordon, to name a few.
Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball commissioner, released a statement thanking Jeter for his service to the Marlins, Miami and the game of baseball.
“Derek is a winner on and off the field,” Manfred said. “In addition to his valuable contributions as a front office executive, Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competition Committees. He helped build a talented front office with the Marlins, including moving the game forward by hiring women in top roles in the Club’s baseball operations and executive leadership, and a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to Baseball.”
All of this is coming during an owner lockout of the players that has already disrupted the usual spring training and could threaten the 2022 season.