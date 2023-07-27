The Miami Dolphins were hit with a potential major setback on the second day of training camp, as star cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered an apparent left knee injury during practice on Thursday.
Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowler acquired by the Dolphins this offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, went down clutching his knee after defending a pass play against wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He was able to limp off the field but quickly dropped to the ground in pain on the sideline.
Trainers immediately tended to Ramsey before bringing out a cart to transport him to the locker room. Ramsey carefully hopped aboard without putting any weight on his left leg.
The severity of the injury is not yet known, leaving the team awaiting further evaluation. Safety Jevon Holland said players are worried but unsure of Ramsey's diagnosis.
Ramsey was expected to form an elite cornerback duo in Miami with four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard after helping the Rams win the Super Bowl last season. The 28-year-old was brought in via a blockbuster trade and signed a 3-year, $55 million contract extension with $35.5 million guaranteed.
The Dolphins are hoping to make a deep playoff push this season behind an upgraded defense coordinated by new hire Vic Fangio. A significant injury to Ramsey would be a major setback to those efforts.
Head coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to address the media on Friday ahead of the team's third training camp practice. More details on Ramsey's status will likely come at that time. The team and its fans are surely hoping for a positive prognosis on their star defensive back.