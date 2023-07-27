The Miami Dolphins were hit with a potential major setback on the second day of training camp, as star cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered an apparent left knee injury during practice on Thursday.
Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowler acquired by the Dolphins this offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, went down clutching his knee after defending a pass play against wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He was able to limp off the field but quickly dropped to the ground in pain on the sideline.
Trainers immediately tended to Ramsey before bringing out a cart to transport him to the locker room. Ramsey carefully hopped aboard without putting any weight on his left leg.
Ramsey was expected to form an elite cornerback duo in Miami with four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard after helping the Rams win the Super Bowl last season. The 28-year-old was brought in via a blockbuster trade and signed a 3-year, $55 million contract extension with $35.5 million guaranteed.
The Dolphins are hoping to make a deep playoff push this season behind an upgraded defense coordinated by new hire Vic Fangio. A significant injury to Ramsey would be a major setback to those efforts.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday confirmed that Ramsey injured his meniscus and will undergo knee surgery at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.
"The length of this rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple of things that could occur in the surgery," McDaniel told reporters. "The exact timeline is a little to be determined. What I can tell you is I don't think the beginning of the regular season is really a part of the scenario. It's going to be into the season and how deep that is depends kind of on what happens today."
This story has been updated with new information