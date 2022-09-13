The Miami Dolphins (1-0; AFC East 1-0) began their 2022 football season with a win against their AFC East division rival, the New England Patriots (0-1; AFC East 0-1), in a thrilling game that saw a final score of 20-7 once the dust settled.
After winning the coin toss, the Dolphins deferred possession until halftime.
Defense stole the show early on, with an interception by Jevon Holland tipped by Xavien Howard of a pass intended for ex-Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker. Holland returned that interception for 31 yards out of the end zone.
After the interception, the moment Miami fans had been waiting for materialized as newly acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill was put on display early on. The first drive did not end with a touchdown, but points were put on the board by kicker Jason Sanders after he connected on a 43-yard field goal, capping an 11-play drive.
The first touchdown of the game came in the second quarter. The Dolphins defense got active again when Brandon Jones created a forced fumble sack on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The fumble was recovered by newly acquired linebacker Melvin Ingram for a scoop and score. The Dolphins’ lead was extended to 10-0.
Later in the quarter, Miami put together a 10-play, 97-yard touchdown drive. It was completed on a gutsy play call by first-year head coach Mike McDaniel on 4th and 7. The play call turned into a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who went up the field and into the end zone for the first offensive touchdown of the year for the team, pushing its lead to 17-0 right before halftime.
The Patriots, however, were able to cut into the lead in the third quarter. Mac Jones connected with Ty Montgomery II on a six-yard touchdown reception. The Dolphins still led 17-7.
Later in the quarter, Sanders connected on a 49-yard field goal, giving the Dolphins the 20-7 lead.
The Dolphins preserved that lead with defense in the final quarter. Rookie defensive back Kader Kohou knocked the ball out of Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor’s hands creating a turnover on downs situation. The Dolphins defense capped its dominant day with a fumble recovery by linebacker Jaelan Phillips with about five minutes left in the game.
All told, Tagovailoa completed 23 out of 33 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Hill led all receivers with eight receptions for 94 yards, and Waddle ended the day with four receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.
Miami won the turnover margin forcing three turnovers. The team’s offense looks to increase its rushing offense as it was only able to produce 65 yards rushing. This does not take away from the win – it’s one that was earned in all aspects of the game.
The Dolphins now have won their fourth season-opening victory of the past six seasons, and seventh in the past 10. The team has won seven straight home games, dating back to Nov. 7, 2021. It’s the longest home winning streak since a seven-game stretch from Dec. 2, 2001, to Oct. 6, 2002.
There were 65,786 tickets distributed to for the season opening game, reflecting the 10th-largest crowd at Hard Rock since the stadium was modernized in 2015.
Sunday’s victory meant McDaniel had defeated a Bill Belichick-led team for his first NFL career victory.
“Man, I wish all you had to do is win one game, because that would be cool,” said McDaniel. “That’s not the case, so I’m kind of thinking about Week 2. Again, time for reflection will come on my own time, not other people’s. Right now, people don’t need me to sit and think about my win/loss record. They need me to do my job, and that’s what I’m focused on.”
“Yeah, it means a lot, man,” said Hill of what the win represented for McDaniel. “A lot of guys take pride in what they do around here, and they really look up to Mike as a role model, and so far he’s done a great job teaching us how to be pros, leading us in the right direction and creating moments for us to be a closer team. So far, so good.”
“They were playing a one-high coverage,” said Tagovailoa of the touchdown pass to Waddle. “Waddle ran his route and got open. I just gave him the ball, and he did the rest. I would say it was hard in the moment to have any sort of flashbacks of our time at Alabama. It was just awesome to see what he did with the ball after he caught it.”
Hill shared his comments on the touchdown pass as well.
“That boy looked fast, man,” he said. “It was a great job by Jaylen; Tua put the ball in a perfect spot and Jaylen did a great job of catching the ball and just splitting three defenders … We talk about that all the time in our meeting rooms as a wideout. If you want to be good, just get the catch, but the great ones, they get drunk off the YAC (yards after catch). He obviously did that and made a big play in a big moment for the team, and it carried over to the next half.”
“It feels awesome having someone like Tyreek,” said Tagovailoa. “I’ll keep saying this, the dude is a cheat code. It’s not easy covering this guy when he’s motioning, running routes off of motions and doing his thing. I love it.”
The Dolphins start off their 2022 campaign undefeated, just like the 1972 perfect season team did 50 years ago. No NFL team has pulled that off since.
“I’ve never had the opportunity to speak with Bob Griese,” Tagovailoa said of the 1972 team’s storied quarterback. “The only person I’ve really been around has been Dan (Marino). I’ve had many conversations with Dan.”
Up next for Miami is a Week 2 showdown in Baltimore at the M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0). Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Getting off to a fast start will be important; the Dolphins’ next four opponents are all AFC teams: the Ravens (Sept. 18), the Buffalo Bills (Sept. 25), the Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 29) and the New York Jets (Oct. 9).
“So you have 17 games. All important,” said McDaniel. “There are six games that have a little more value, but they’re still very important. … I’ve started seasons 1-0 and haven’t made the playoffs; I’ve been 0-1 and been in the Super Bowl. … it’s important to put everything into preparation, to put yourself in the best position to win a game, because if you don’t do all the things that you can control, what you don’t want to do is have one, two or start accumulating game day experiences where you’re like, in hindsight, I should have done more. That’s what I focus on.”