There are 23 states in the U.S. with at least one professional NFL team. There are only two states with three NFL franchises: California (the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers) and Florida (the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars). This will be the second time in Dolphins franchise history that the team will face both in-state rivals in the same season. (The Dolphins last faced the Bucs and Jaguars during the 2009 season).
This past week, the Miami Dolphins faced the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and were dominated in all aspects of the game.
The Fins were defeated by the Bucs 45-17, snapping their 26-game defensive takeaway streak at the same time. The Buccaneers lead the all-time series against the Dolphins 7-5. After the game, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stated: “We didn’t get it done as a unit, we’re out of sync. Run defense, pass defense, pass rush – we’ve got to do better.”
Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has typically produced well when playing against his hometown team and Sunday was no different. Brown, who played Optimist football for the Liberty City Warriors and high school football at Miami Norland Senior High School, did not disappoint as he became the fastest player to reach 900 career receptions during Sunday’s game.
Brown reached the reception milestone in 143 games, surpassing the previous record held by NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison in 149 games. Whenever Brown decides to hang up his cleats, he’ll have his own gold jacket waiting for him to join Harrison in Canton, Ohio.
On the day Brown had seven receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, he stated: “In life, we all need conflict to shape our purpose and make us better. If we always sit here and didn’t go through anything, we wouldn’t be able to appreciate life or wouldn’t be able to grow. So, I think the things I went through were able to prepare me to grow and make me a better person, and I’m happy to be here today.”
Duval vs. Dade in the U.K.
The time is here for Duval County vs. Miami-Dade County. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Miami Dolphins (1-4) will travel across the pond and head to London to face the winless Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4). This international trip may just be what the team needs to recalibrate and refocus. This week may be the first that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns from a rib injury suffered in week two of the season.
The Dolphins have an advantage in this game as they will be facing Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. London hasn’t been kind to rookie quarterbacks, as they are 0-5 when playing there since the NFL started staging regular-season games in that city beginning in 2007. This will be the first time that the Dolphins will be playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as all of their previous games have been at Wembley Stadium. This will be the Miami Dolphins fifth trip to London; the team has a 1-3 record in previous games with the teams only win coming back in 2014.
Set your alarm clock for the early 9 a.m. EST kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 17..