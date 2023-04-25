Last season ended prematurely for the Miami Dolphins after a loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills. During the offseason, the Dolphins took steps to improve the team in certain areas with the marquee signing of All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey, former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios and the recent acquisition of former South Plantation High School phenom Chosen Anderson, formerly known as Robert Steven Anderson.
Now, with the NFL draft upon us, the Dolphins face some major challenges and must address key positions if they intend to compete for a shot at the AFC East crown and the Super Bowl title in Las Vegas.
The team currently holds four draft selections: Round 2: pick 51; Round 3: pick 84; Round 6: pick 197; and Round 7: pick 238.
Its biggest needs include filling the offensive lineman position and adding a pass-catching tight end, which is a major test for the front office as the team is obviously in a win-now mode.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is ultimately responsible for the team’s selections. He comes from a football executive family; his father, Bobby Grier, was an executive with the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans, and his brother – Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks – is the first Black GM in NHL history.
“Being able to grow up watching how my father approached things, I learned so much from him,” said Grier. “I was fortunate to be there in New England with him and with Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll and coach Belichick for a little bit, just to see how he interacted and worked. I wouldn’t be here without him.”
There is a possibility the team may trade up with a team that has a late first-round pick or even additional acquisitions of players with expiring contracts.
Grier certainly doesn’t lack consultants.
“Having that resource to talk to – my brother and I talk every week and we talk about a lot of different things sports-related and in terms of player acquisitions and dealing with people in the building,” Grier added.
Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the team after suffering multiple concussions last season. He recently signed a fifth-year player option with the team that guarantees he will be paid $23.2 million next season. Tagovailoa indicated that he is currently enrolled in jiu-jitsu training to help him with falling tactics to prevent future head injuries.
“I’m still a white belt. I just started,” said Tagovailoa when asked about his current belt ranking.
The Dolphin’s decision to exercise Tagovailoa’s player option signifies that the franchise is committed to the young quarterback going forward despite his injury history.
“We always hope Tua will be here, successful long term with us,” said Grier.
2023 NFL draft
The NFL draft will take place outside Union City Station in Kansas City, Mo., from April 27–29 and appears to be one of the deepest drafts at multiple positions.
Draft day will change the lives of many future NFL players who put in countless hours to perfect their craft.
“Getting that call from the Miami Dolphins and them trading up for me is what I remember the most,” said Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.
Several South Florida athletes will be selected, and some will take that next step to join the long list of great stars that once played at Traz Powell Stadium.
Former Miami Northwestern Senior High School standout Calijah Kancey took his talents to the University of Pittsburgh and is predicted to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft.
Kancey garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore with a team-high 13 tackles for loss (with seven sacks among 35 total tackles) in 14 starts. He was a first-team AP All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior, as well as a finalist for the Nagurski and Outland Trophies after leading the Panthers with 14.5 tackles for loss with 7.5 sacks in 11 starts (31 total stops).
Round 1 of the NFL draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, April 27, with Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon ET.
The draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.