The Miami Dolphins (2-7) defeated the Houston Texans (1-8) this past week, securing the team's first home victory of the season. The Dolphins defeated the Texans by a score of 17-9 in a turnover-filled battle.
In a game where both teams were 1-7 and both on a seven-game losing streak, someone had to win. In total, there were nine turnovers combined, but the Dolphins won the battle by creating five turnovers to the Texans’ four. Jacoby Brissett, who was the starting quarterback that day, went 26 of 43 passing for 244 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
“We definitely needed one,” Brissett stated after the game.
It has been 322 days since the Dolphins last won a home game, and now the team moves forward in a short week for preparation for a prime-time matchup on “Thursday Night Football.”
The Dolphins opponent will be a familiar foe in the Baltimore Ravens (6-2). This will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two franchises as the Ravens lead the all-time series 10-6. In their last matchup back in 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium, the Ravens put on a show, embarrassing the Dolphins in a 59-10 shellacking. Since that meeting, the two teams have added to their rosters and are ready to make Thursday night’s game one to remember. This will be the first “Thursday Night Football” home game for the Dolphins since 2014.
The Dolphins will be challenged tremendously in this game as the Ravens come in with the second-best rushing offense in the league, compared to the Dolphins, who are currently ranked 30 in that category.
The Ravens have several players on their roster with South Florida ties, such as running back Devonta Freeman, who went to Miami Central Senior High School and is now in his eighth year in the league; Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who went to Chaminade Madonna Senior High School, is now in his third year in the league; and Calais Campbell, who attended the University of Miami. Campbell is now in his 14th NFL season and was selected as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019. Lamar Jackson, also on the Ravens' roster, was the 2019 NFL MVP and is a third-year pro from Boynton Beach, Fla.
The stands will be filled with Jackson jerseys as he is a league notable player, but the question is, who will be under center as the signal caller for the Dolphins this game? It may be another game-time decision, with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's finger injury on his throwing hand. If that is the case again on Thursday, then the Dolphins will have no issue handing the keys of the offense over to Brissett to set up a duel against Jackson.
The game will be televised nationally on the FOX and NFL networks. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. EST.
After this game, the Dolphins will have an opportunity to rest. The team’s next game will be Nov. 21, when they face the New York Jets in New York.