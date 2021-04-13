It’s April – and that means it’s time for the NFL draft. 2021 will see the 86th annual draft to select newly eligible players for the 2021 NFL season. It’s scheduled to be held in Cleveland from April 29 to May 1.
The 2021 draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year during the COVID-19 outbreak. At that time, the Miami Dolphins made moves by trading their third overall draft pick for the 12th overall pick with the San Francisco 49ers, and then trading the 12th pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 overall pick. What remains the same with all the movements is that the Dolphins need to acquire skills players for the offense to flourish this year.
Offseason moves made by the Dolphins showed that they’re dedicated to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the starter by parting ways with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and acquiring free agent veteran Jacoby Brissett to back up Tagovailoa. Originally from South Florida, Brissett attended Dwyer High School in West Palm Beach. The veteran leadership that Brissett will provide to Tagovailoa will be valuable, as the former is a Super Bowl champion, winning a title with the New England Patriots back in 2017 and having experience backing up Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, who have both gone on to start in a Super Bowl since leaving New England. The Dolphins also boosted up its wide-receiving unit by signing Will Fuller to a one-year deal.
Now the discussion comes into play: Who will Miami draft to the team to make the next step forward for a shot in the playoffs? Keep in mind, the Dolphins also have the No. 18 pick, along with two second-round picks in this year’s draft. Whoever the Dolphins decide to draft will have to make an immediate impact on the team, because we’re now entering year three of the Brian Flores era and fans expect results.
Much can happen between now and draft day, but the Dolphins will have their fair share of players to select from, with five picks in the first three rounds alone and eight selections overall. The wide receivers to watch for in this draft are Ja’Marr Chase from LSU, Kyle Pitts from the University of Florida and the Alabama receiving duo of Jaylen Waddle and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith. Running backs to watch for are Najee Harris from Alabama, Atlantic Coast Conference all-time rushing leader Travis Etienne from Clemson University, and North Carolina's running back duo of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.
With the NFL Scouting Combine this year in Indianapolis being canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19, all workouts had to be done on individual university campuses across the country. The Dolphins, however, had the advantage and did their homework. Head coach Flores and staff led the national team to a 27-24 win in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, which is a post-season college football all-star game that showcases the best NFL draft prospects of those players who have completed college eligibility.
Several NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) throughout the nation participated in the first HBCU Combine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on April 10. The inaugural event was originally scheduled to be held in Miami last year but was canceled due to the pandemic.
The event was dedicated specifically to HBCU student-athletes, whom organizers and coaches believe are overlooked when professional scouts evaluate potential NFL players. Players participated in a variety of events, like 40-yard dash times, broad jump, position drills, vertical, three-cone drill, shuttle and bench press.