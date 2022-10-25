The Miami Dolphins marked the 50th anniversary of the franchise’s legendary undefeated 1972 team this past week and to sweeten the celebration, they honored the only undefeated team in NFL history with a 16-10 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers while playing in throwback jerseys.
The Dolphins’ victory snapped a three-game losing streak and was the 500th win in the team’s history.
It was a pivotal win for the team, and came just before the team embarks on a two-game road trip to meet the Detroit Lions (Oct. 30) and Chicago Bears (Nov. 6) on the field.
With team owner Stephen Ross back at the helm after serving a suspension, time will tell how much more winning will happen between now and the end of the regular season.
The game against Pittsburgh also welcomed back Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback after a head injury he suffered back in Week Four against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He didn’t shy away from contact with Steelers linebacker and Charles W. Flanagan High School (Pembroke Pines) alum Devin Bush early in the game.
During the anniversary celebrations, Tagovailoa says he met quarterback Bob Griese for the first time in his career and was honored to interact with him and other members of the 1972 team.
“It’s a great opportunity to be around a team and a group of guys like that, an undefeated season in the NFL,” he said. “It’s greatness.”
The atmosphere was electric, with fans young and old celebrating Miami Dolphins past, present and future. Concession item prices were lowered to reflect the cost of items in 1972, with hot dogs priced at $2, popcorn priced at $1.75, and a fountain soda priced at $.75.
The first 20,000 fans in attendance received a commemorative game ticket in honor of the celebration.
The game felt as if it was a homecoming, which it was. Dolphins’ legends such as Griese, Mercury Morris and Larry Little took part in the events. Living members of the 1972 team also received custom Movado watches at halftime to commemorate the anniversary.
NFL Hall of Famer and Booker T. Washington Senior High School alum Little shared memories of coach Don Shula. This is the first year that the undefeated team celebrated its achievement without its coach.
“When I first got into coaching, I had never coached before,” said Little. “So I asked Coach (Shula) … ‘What should I do first?’ He told me not over-coach. That was the advice I got from him.”
“I also took the Dolphins playbook with me,” he added.
The advice that Little received from Shula worked out for him, as he ended up leading the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships in 1984 and 1988.