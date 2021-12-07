The Miami Dolphins are yet again in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot. The formula is simple – win and you’re in – but there’s an art form to controlling your own destiny.
On the heels of Miami Art Week, the Dolphins are finally starting to look like a well-constructed piece of art. That is the best place to be in the month of December in the NFL. No one could have imagined the team in the hunt for a playoff spot after a dismal 1-7 season start that left fans assuming there was no way it could recover. But the Dolphins never gave up and locked in to turn the season around.
The Dolphins defeated the New York Giants 20-9 this past Sunday, Dec. 5, in the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” game. Players were given the opportunity to champion a cause that’s important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom-designed cleats. Salvon Ahmed chose the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a local youth mentorship program that focuses on positive student behavior development. It was founded by Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson and partners with the Miami Dolphins Football Unites initiative.
“I choose 5000 Role Models because it’s important for me to give back to the community,” said Ahmed. “It’s always been important for me to go back and work with the kids that I saw myself as. Being a part of this and representing this for ‘My Cause My Cleats’ is important to me.”
Winners of their last five games, the Dolphins now enter the bye week with a 6-7 record. The last four games for the team are favorable. With a week 15 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, the venue is sure to be filled with fans while eyes will be lasered in on seeing which team will show up. Will it be the team from a year prior, the one that was also on a five-game win streak looking to win its seventh game of the season?
What will be different this year is that Phillip Lindsay is now a member of the Dolphins. In that game last year, the Dolphins were limited to 56 yards when the team was led by Ahmed, who had 46 yards. At the time, Lindsay was a member of the Denver Broncos and had 82 yards to outgain the Dolphins as a unit. Tua Tagovailoa was also benched and replaced with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The Dolphins look to be more focused now. Being efficient in all aspects, the team now can heal and fine-tune things while the second half of the season is underway. Miami is playing meaningful football this month, and breaking rookie team records along the way with Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips.
Tagovailoa will hopefully emerge to obtain the coveted captain position. The team will need him to take over and be the leader he can be in this final stretch of the season. The Dolphins will need the rest of its receiving corps to step up and be consistent, the running game to find its identity and the offensive line to play as a unit.
Dolphins defense has been consistent and has been limiting opponents to few points during this win streak. The emergence of the rookies makes this team’s future look bright, but the future is now.
Approaching the 50-year anniversary of the 1972 perfect season, it would be supremely fitting if the team can run the tables and do the unimaginable.
The final four remaining games for the Dolphins are the New York Jets on Dec. 19, the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 27, the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 2, 2022, and the New England Patriots on Jan. 9, 2022.