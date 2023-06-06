While the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat continue their championship quests, the Miami Dolphins have been doing their due diligence in building a team that will be a formidable contender for a deep postseason run themselves.
The team’s offseason program is on track and has reached the next phase with a mandatory minicamp, where all players on the roster must report.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to make major strides in the right direction and has taken a more vocal leadership role on the team.
Dolphins defense upgraded
Last season the Dolphins were in the lower tier of the NFL, ranked 24th in scoring defense and 27th in passing defense out of 32 teams.
Much-needed upgrades included respected defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The question that arises is how swiftly current Dolphins players will adapt to the new defensive scheme, which is primarily a 3-4 defensive front. That means three-down defensive linemen and four players standing up. Typically, this includes two outside linebackers rushing from the outside and two middle linebackers patrolling the middle of the field.
This specific scheme is being brought to Miami by defensive guru Fangio, who took a sabbatical from coaching for a year to hone his approach.
“We’ve got some good stuff; we’ve got some good players on the defense,” said Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. “We’ve got to continue to grind every day and learn (the defensive scheme) as fast as we can, so that way come minicamp, come training camp, we’re just flying around playing fast, not really thinking. We’re all still learning it so there are going to be mistakes in that, but guys are working hard to get it right.”
Success breeds success
If winning is infectious – and the Dolphins hope it is – the energy that can be gleaned from the twin championship runs of the Panthers and the Heat are surely an inspiration.
“The fans just deserve a winner,” said Wilkins.
One person who’s been watching these pro athletes in arms is Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel; he’s been spotted at several Panther and Heat games.
McDaniel has a great relationship with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.
“When people describe the Heat culture, they’re talking about a bunch of individuals that are trying to be great in the game of basketball, players and coaches alike,” said McDaniel. “I feel so fortunate. I think [Spoelstra] must be one of the best professional coaches in all sports. For me to have access to pick his brain, it’s an unbelievable resource for me in the coaching profession that I feel very fortunate to have.”
Salary cap windfall
The June 1 cuts have come and gone, and the Dolphins have just over $13 million in cap space to spend for the remainder of the year to improve the team in specific areas, some of which will be carried over to next season.
There’s even a possibility that the team may even be able to acquire local superstar running back Dalvin Cook sometime this offseason.
Cook went to high school at Miami Central, where he was a part of one of the most dominant high school backfields in the history of Miami-Dade County, alongside with Devonta Freeman and Joseph Yearby.
Time will tell.
“I’d feel confident to say that we’ll make good use of that salary cap room when it comes to the start of the regular season,” said McDaniel.
Chosen son
The wide receiver formerly known as Robbie Anderson, who now goes by Chosen Anderson, has been making strides this offseason getting on the same page with Tagovailoa.
Anderson, who played football at South Plantation Senior High School, can claim what only a handful of South Florida athletes can – playing professional football for the home team.
“It’s definitely a dream come true to be a Dolphin,” said Anderson. “I remember growing up watching the Dolphins, driving past the stadium and always being fascinated by the stadium, so this is truly a dream come true and an opportunity that I truly cherish.”
This past Mother’s Day, Anderson partnered with the Salvation Army to provide 10 single mothers from Broward County with a shopping spree at Walmart.
“That’s the cherry on top,” he said. “My purpose is to give back to the community and to try to pay it forward. I just feel like being a Dolphin and being able to come home and being able to stay intact with that year-round is just truly a blessing.”