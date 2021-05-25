Tensions between the public and police have escalated since the murder of George Floyd and many others, causing widespread protests against racism and police brutality nationwide. At the same time, relationships of mutual trust between the police and the communities they serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing.
Without information from the public, crimes often go unsolved, but the road to trust is long and getting longer. That's one of the reasons why Miami Dolphins Football Unites presented by Baptist Health carried on with its mission this past week during Florida's designated Law Enforcement Appreciation Month.
What ordinarily operates as a food relief program for the hungry was converted into a show of gratitude for Miami Gardens Police Department. Officers and staff were treated to a meal in good faith to show appreciation for the department's community partnerships and support for local businesses. Meals were provided by the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program and prepared by a local Black-owned restaurant, Love it or Like it Café, which participates in the neighborhood's food relief efforts.
Putting food on the table is not easy for many families struggling with the financial impact of the pandemic, which has had similar effects on businesses unable to stay afloat during this time.
“The food relief program was slated to only go a year, but the need is still existing and therefore we will expand the program to local churches here in the Miami Gardens area ... and continue in the foreseeable future,” said Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins.
“With South Florida being such a cultural mecca, any way we can be stewards of the community, that is what we do. We are blessed to make this impact here and are fortunate to do it right here in Miami Gardens,” he continued.
“It was a blessing to have the Miami Dolphins Foundation partner with me,” said Goldie Pouca, owner of Love it or Like it Café. “To work with them has helped with revenue, payroll and to keep my employees. I am super happy [they] came up with the idea of the food relief program to keep local businesses open and families fed, knowing kids in the community can go to bed at night with food in their stomachs from the meals that we are providing. The pandemic hit home for everyone, not just a specific gender, race or religion. Through this program, communities were able to survive, we were able to help one another while keeping local businesses open.”
Miami Gardens Chief of Police Delma Noel-Pratt spoke about the impact that the food relief program has had in her city.
“We participate with the Miami Dolphins all the time, not just with the food relief program but additional community enrichment efforts such as the Police Athletic League as well as the police explorers, which is a mentorship program for youth who are interested in a future career in law enforcement. This food relief program is something that is needed because we are still in a pandemic and a lot of people need the service.”
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the foundation aim to provide jobs and nutrition on a sustained and long-term basis through the food relief program. The initiative started on June 1, 2020, and provides a minimum of 1,000 meals prepared by Centerplate – a food and beverage service provider that caters to large venues – or local minority-owned restaurants, every day and each day to families in need in Miami Gardens and surrounding communities.
Miami Dolphins Football Unites strives to provide resources to struggling residents, build and improve relationships, create safe spaces for youth, and foster deeper levels of understanding about diversity and inclusion while celebrating our cultural diversity.