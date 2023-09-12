The Miami Dolphins (1-0;1-0 AFC) opened the 2023 season with an impressive 36-34 road conference victory over the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1;0-1 AFC) in Inglewood, Calif., Sept. 9, 2023.
The matchup featured two of the NFL Draft’s Class of 2020 standout quarterbacks: Tua Tagovailoa, selected fifth overall, and Justin Herbert, selected sixth overall.
Tagovailoa outshined Herbert and was sacked zero times in the contest. A work of art, as some might call it.
The Dolphins quarterback had a great game, completing 28 out of 45 passes for 466 yards and with three touchdowns and one interception. Tagovailoa’s 466 passing yards were the fourth-most all-time in an NFL season opener in league history. This was the first regular season game for him since Dec. 25, 2022, in a game against the Green Bay Packers.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Concerns loomed for the Dolphins in Week 1 when it was announced that its Pro Bowl offensive lineman Terron Armstead would not play, but its offensive line unit was prepared for the challenge and allowed zero sacks. With such a great performance, the team can focus on making sure Armstead comes back totally healthy instead of rushing him back too soon.
From the opening drive, the Dolphins came up short with a fumble exchange from the center to quarterback within yards of scoring. Miami trailed 7-0 early in the first quarter, then bounced back and weathered the storm.
“I felt that the captains and players in leadership positions had their minds right for what today was, and that is a key component when games are won or lost in the NFL,” said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
“I think our guys did a phenomenal job to not lose their composure,” said Tagovailoa.
It only took Hill one half to eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark, as he had 104 receiving yards in the first two quarters of the game and was lasered in.
“I went into a zone,” he said following his monster performance.
The ratio of Dolphins fans to Chargers fans at the game was noticeable, from the pregame tailgate all the way to the final whistle.
“The Dolphins fans were just as loud as the Chargers home crowd,” said Tagovailoa.
That was especially apparent during the fourth quarter on the final defensive possession. As the crowd cheered, it was easy to imagine it was happening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., and not in California.
Good teams win games, but great teams win games on the road.
“My job is plain and simple, and it’s to help our guys win a football game and help lead our team to where we want to go to, and that’s the Super Bowl,” said Tagovailoa.
In true Hollywood fashion, this game went down to the wire with the Dolphins trailing 34-30 with 3:53 remaining in regulation. That was just enough time for Tagovailoa to lead an eight-play 75-yard drive to connect with Hill for a four-yard fade touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone for the walk-off victory.
“I was really pumped with us weathering the storm and doing what we needed to do to get the win,” said McDaniel.
This game with a conference opponent will have huge implications when the time comes for playoff seedings.
Now the Dolphins continue their road trip and prepare for another AFC showdown, this time against their AFC East divisional rival New England Patriots. The “Sunday Night Football” game on Sept. 16 will be televised on NBC 6; kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.
The road to 2,000 yards
Records are meant to be broken, and during training camp the talk was all about that storied 2,000 yards. Yet what once seemed like a dream is set to become a reality.
No receiver in NFL history has eclipsed 2,000 receiving yards. The current record is 1,964, set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson in 2012.
The Dolphins’ Hill is coming for that record. Sunday’s game against the Chargers gave him a huge head start and he’s now more than 10% of the way there. With 215 receiving yards clocked in the road win against the Chargers, he’s on an absurdly early pace to generate 3,655 yards in 2023.
“I always feel like nobody can guard me as a competitor,” said Hill during the post-game press conference. “I feel like if you ask anybody in our room (wide receiver), they’ll say the same thing – can’t nobody guard me or them. I just feel like that’s just a competitive mindset.”
Hill provided momentum sparks when the team needed them the most, with touchdown receptions at the end of the third and fourth quarters.
“I sometimes got to get out of my shell and just turn up … just show people that maybe I’m not a cheetah, I’m a lion, baby,” he exclaimed.
Hill dedicated himself to perfecting his craft this offseason. That was certainly on display when he met the Chargers.
“Last year, we ran the same exact routes and I wasn’t open,” he said. “But this year, it’s a whole lot different, because I know how to run it and I know exactly how many steps I need to be at and stuff like that.”
His road to 2,000 yards is just 1,785 yards away, and its only Week 2 of the season. All Hill will need to do is average 112 receiving yards per game for the rest of it and the record will be his.