Don’t call it a comeback. Call it a return to glory. That’s how legendary Hall of Fame promoter Don King views the June 9 boxing card at Casino Miami, headlined by four-division champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner.
“We’re going to return to glory,” King told The Miami Times in an exclusive interview. “And returning to glory is giving the people what they want.”
At 91, King is a long way removed from when he was at the center of the boxing universe promoting several of the sport’s most memorable bouts, and superstars like Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Roberto Duran, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson, just to name a few. But the passion in his still-booming voice remains as energetic as if he was promoting the “Thrilla in Manilla” or the “Rumble in the Jungle,” two historic bouts that made him recognizable worldwide.
“I’m the people’s promoter,” King said from his office in Deerfield, Fla. “My beauty lies in my people ties.”
Broner (34-4-1 with 24 knockouts) is a gifted talent whose fast track to the Hall of Fame has been derailed by bad behavior outside the ring. The Cincinnati native hasn’t fought since Feb. 21, 2021, when he won a unanimous decision over Jovanie Santiago of Puerto Rico.
On June 9, Broner faces William “Hutch” Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) of Pittsburgh in a 10-round welterweight bout in the main event. The card also features World Boxing Association NABA light heavyweight champion Ahmed Elbali (22-1, 18 KOs) of Miami defending his belt against Rodolfo Gomez (14-6-3, 10 KOs) of Mexico. Former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (21-3, 14 KOs) of Cuba and unbeaten lightweight Antonio Williams (15-0-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., are also on the card.
King called his signing of Broner a natural alliance.
“He’s the problem boxer and I’m the problem promoter,” King said, referring to his controversial history of lawsuits with boxers and rival promoters. “Mike Tyson was a problem because he would bite off people’s ears. Ali was a problem because he challenged the system. So we’re going take the problem fighter Broner and problem promoter and make something beautiful. It’s going to be a real super-sensational event.”
Broner’s erratic behavior outside the ring and unreliability in supporting his fights has left him with few options other than to sign with King. Broner, who has won once in his last four fights, pulled out of a scheduled bout with Omar Figueroa Jr. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., last August citing a need to address mental health issues. He also was a no-show for a press conference in New York to announce the June 9 card.
“I’ve got to make sure he shows up,” King said of Broner. “He’s like Captain Marvel.”
Broner, 33, insists he is ready to return to an elite level under new trainer Kevin Cunningham.
“I want to be champion again under the Don King stable,” Broner said from King’s office. “I want to be one of his last champions. It’s really up to me to go in there and get those victories.”
King said “Ray Charles can see” why he’s still the best promoter in the business. While others worry about generating network fees, King said he focuses on creating entertaining cards that people will enjoy.
As he spoke about the upcoming fight, along the way he touched on topics like the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and “the weak leadership” of Joe Biden.
King insists he’s like Lazarus and will keep promoting “until the Lord brings me home.” The June 9 card at Casino Miami is just the latest stop along the way.
Tickets are priced from $50 and available at PlayCasinoMiami.com.