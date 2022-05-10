While the Miami Grand Prix took place May 6-8 at Hard Rock Stadium, many Miami Gardens residents and local organizations had the opportunity to get an early look at the festivities one night before the event officially opened.
Community Night was an opportunity to give residents a chance to see the newest Formula One track and all the amenities the sport has to offer. Several residents even had the opportunity to walk around the actual pit by the team garages to get a behind-the-scenes look at the race.
When you have guests like Michelle Obama and Michael Jordan coming to South Florida to see Sir Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel, it’s a big deal – and it’s not that often that the average person gets a chance to interact with top drivers in the profession.
During Community Night, many Miami Gardens residents and youth had that close-up experience with Hamilton, the greatest and only Black driver in the history of F1, and racing legend Willie T. Ribbs, the first Black driver to test an F1 car and race in the Indianapolis 500. Ribbs answered some questions about his time as a driver and was presented with a custom Miami Dolphins jersey.
“Community Night was good to have but it’s not about just one night, it’s about what we do in the community in general,” said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins president. “We have our interns, scholarship recipients, S.T.E.M programs in schools, a ton of local restaurant and businesses participating in the events, and a lot of people that worked to build this track that were local workers.”
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris and other members of the County Commission, including Vice Chair Oliver G. Gilbert III and Miami Gardens councilmembers, were in attendance as well.
“We are excited to welcome this newest blockbuster event in Miami-Dade County,” said Levine Cava.
“This is Miami Gardens, and right before our eyes we are transforming. The impact that Formula One is going to take on this entire region is going to be incredible, from the financial impact to the educational impact,” said Harris.
Hamilton was interviewed by Tony C. LeSense, host of “On the Track,” a show on the AutoFocus World TV YouTube Channel. Also interviewed was Naomi Schiff, the diversity and inclusion ambassador of the W Series, the women’s racing division. It was the first time that F1 had three Black people on stage at the same time for one of its events.
“This is the most diverse crowd that I’ve ever seen at a Formula One race. It feels great to be around people of color. I’ve been in this sport for 16 years and diversity has not been the focus, but there has been a lot of steps in order to change that,” said Hamilton, whose father is from Grenada.
He went on to speak about Mission 44, a foundation launched by him to support and champion young people from underrepresented groups. The three pillars the foundation focuses on are representation, progression and empowerment.
Schiff and Hamilton were also presented with custom Miami Dolphins jerseys commemorating the event.
Miami Gardens residents and local organizations received 2,000 free community passes to all three days of the Miami Grand Prix.