The families of Negro League baseball players are calling for a national day of recognition and attention for the Negro Leagues, the Black ballplayers who were excluded because of their race from Major League Baseball teams.
The descendants have come together to form the Negro Leagues Family Alliance (NLFA), established in February, with a goal of wrapping education, advocacy and inspiration in a long-ignored history lesson.
NLFA is calling on MLB to establish May 2 as annual Negro League Day in all 30 MLB ballparks across the nation, marking the day the first Negro League game was played. The contest that spring day pitted the Indianapolis ABCs and the Chicago Giants against each other.
The family members that make up the NLFA represent 10 Negro League players: Dennis Biddle, Bill Foster, Rube Foster, Josh Gibson, Pete Hill, Buck Leonard, Fran Matthews, Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe, Norman Thomas “Turkey” Stearnes and Ron “Schoolboy” Teasley, who is 96 years old. Teasley was drafted by MLB’s Brooklyn Dodgers in 1948 after playing for the New York Cubans of the Negro League. His daughter, Lydia Teasley, is a member of the NLFA.
Another member of the group is Sean Gibson, great-grandson of Josh Gibson, who died in 1947. The elder Gibson was a phenomenal catcher whose career was primarily in the Negro Leagues, considered among the best power hitters and catchers in the game’s history. In 1972, he became just the second Negro League player to be inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The alliance’s reasons for organizing are “to preserve the legacy of the Negro League and help grow the game in America’s inner cities.”
Vanessa Rose, granddaughter of Stearnes – who played outfield for several Negro League teams, starting with the Nashville Giants in 1920 and ending with the Chicago American Giants in 1938 – is quoted as saying, “we aim to provide resources, education and opportunities to create a unified community through the beautiful game of baseball.
“Our distinct personal connections to the Negro Leagues allow us to offer a voice rooted in ancestry that will inspire others to strive to achieve and maximize their potential.”
Additional initiatives from the alliance are to set up a website of historical information on the Negro Leagues and to participate in the Reviving Baseball in the Inner City (RBI) program.
MLB reporter Bill Ladson recalled what was at the time a stunning show of allyship for the Nego Leagues.
“The date was July 25, 1966,” said Ladson. “[Ted] Williams [of the Boston Red Sox] entered the Hall of Fame. That day [he was inducted] and made a speech that still resonates around the baseball world. He used his induction speech as an opportunity to speak on behalf of Negro League players. He felt that stars like Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson had largely been overlooked and should be in Cooperstown. Williams knew about their talents, as he competed against Negro Leaguers during barnstorming games starting in the early ’40s, when Major League Baseball was still segregated.”
“I hope that someday, the names of Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson can … be added to the symbol of the great Negro League players that are not here only because they were not given a chance,” Williams told the crowd that day.
Hill’s experience in the Negro Leagues is highlighted in the new book “Pete Hill: Black Baseball’s First Superstar,” written by Bob Luke. It comes highly recommended by Hill’s great-nephew, Ron Hill, who contributed to the book’s back cover liner notes with “A forgotten ball player comes to life in Bob Luke’s book.”
The elder Hill began playing baseball at 17 and enjoyed a career as an outfielder and manager that spanned from 1889 to 1920.
He and his fellow Negro Leagues players changed America – and we owe it to them to remember that. Fans should call, write and nag owners of MLB parks in their area to set up a local Negro League Baseball Day every May 2.
For further information about the Negro Leagues Family Alliance, contact Sean L. Gibson at info@negroleaguesfamilyalliance.com or 412.589.1906.