One year after the cancellation of Florida A&M University’s last homecoming, the Rattler nation made its annual trip to Tallahassee, Fla., to visit the college that sits on the highest of seven hills.
“The epic return” was the theme of the weekend and it lived up to the hype. FAMU became the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) campus to host ESPN’s famed “College Gameday” show in 2008. During that broadcast, longtime host and Miami native Lee Corso donned the headgear of Florida A&M's Rattler mascot near the end of the show, picking the Rattlers to win the game. They did so in dominating fashion.
Fast forward to 2021, when FAMU became the first HBCU tapped to host ESPN’s “First Take” show at the newly opened Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater during homecoming week last Friday. At the same time, FAMU announced that it received $1.5 million from Knight Foundation to add multimedia functionality to the university’s amphitheater. This new public space, which includes the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater, will be known as the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Plaza. The investment shows Knight’s continued commitment to FAMU and HBCUs across the nation, and highlights Knight’s work supporting the use of technology to reshape how people experience public spaces.
Will Packer graduated from FAMU with an engineering degree in 1996 and has gone on to produce several movies and TV shows, including “Stomp the Yard,” “Girls Trip,” “Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along 2” and many more. Packer was recently named the official producer of the 94th Academy Awards, which will be held in 2022.
“I’m at the campus where I really kind of grew up as a man,” said Packer at homecoming. “I entered as a young man and left as an adult; for a lot of people that’s the college experience. But for me, it was even more special because I found my voice here on this campus. And so being able to be here and give back to an institution that gave so much to me, it means the world.”
Packer was joined by his celebrity friends at the “First Take” recording at his alma mater, which included Molly Qerim Rose, star host of “First Take,” ESPN personality and fellow HBCU graduate from Winston-Salem State University Stephen A. Smith, and comedian and movie star Kevin Hart, among others.
From a live podcast recording of Hart’s “Straight from the Hart” show to the annual parade featuring the Incomparable Marching 100 Band, the FAMU campus was thrumming with excitement. The cherry on top was the school’s victory over the Grambling State University Tigers by a score of 26-3.
The game started off with the Rattlers scoring first on a 15-yard pass from Rasean McKay to Jah’Marae Sheread giving the Rattlers a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter the Rattlers struck again by getting in the end zone on a six-yard touchdown reception by Jermaine Hawkins from McKay. Hawkins, a freshman wide receiver from Miami Killian Senior High School, scored a touchdown in his first homecoming game at FAMU on his second career reception, giving the Rattlers a 14-0 lead.
The Rattlers scored again on a one-yard run by Jaylen McCloud, giving the team a 21-0 lead. The special teams got involved later in the game as Grambling State University broke the shutout attempt with a field goal, trimming the Rattlers lead to 21-3. The Rattlers finished things off with a safety by Savion Williams and a 44-yard field goal by kicker José Romo-Martinez, giving the Rattlers their 26-3 victory. The team now has the best record in the state of Florida in Division I football:
· FAMU: (6-2)
· FAU: (5-3)
· UCF: (5-3)
· University of Florida: (4-4)
· University of Miami (4-4)
· Florida State University: (3-5)
· FIU: (1-7)
· Bethune Cookman University: (0-8)
Up next, the Rattlers play Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., on Nov. 6., followed by a matchup against University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Nov. 13 in Pine Bluff, Ariz. After that is the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic against the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats Nov. 20 in Orlando, Fla.