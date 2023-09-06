This past Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) – a much-anticipated showdown between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Florida A&M University Rattlers – showed the world once again why South Florida is a world-renowned sports destination.
Yes, college football is back in full swing at Hard Rock, where many local athletes bask in the spotlight of the national stage.
Pregame festivities featured 5000 Role Models of Excellence program participants being introduced by the organization’s founder, Congressperson Frederica S. Wilson, as they presented the U.S flag during the national anthem.
The thousands of fans gathered and all the tailgating taking place made it feel like a top-level historically Black college and university pregame. Fanfest even saw guest appearances from Grammy-winning musical artist-producer Jermaine Dupri and other boldface names. Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson was also seen at the game, as was NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.
Sunday’s game was the final iteration of the OBC with the Rattlers for the foreseeable future. The team dominated, from the opening kickoff to the 28-10 final score against the Tigers, in a stellar start to the season.
This matchup had major implications in positioning the victor as a clear shot to winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East title.
And while there was a decline in attendance at this year’s OBC, that was only visible on the JSU side of the stands – perhaps attributable to the departure of former head coach Deion Sanders and the relentless heat exposure that comes with being on the visitors’ sideline.
“We got our butts kicked out there today,” said JSU head coach T.C. Taylor during the postgame press conference.
There wasn’t much that JSU could do after that opening kickoff, when FAMU wide receiver Marcus Riley took it 96 yards to set the tone and get the Rattlers faithful riled up for the contest.
Riley, a Tallahassee native and graduate transfer from Bethune-Cookman University, reflected on the experience of playing for the Rattlers, expressing his long-standing connection to the school.
“It’s been amazing to come home and play for the city. I've been a Rattler my whole life, way before this,” he said.
The game was a tale of two halves, with shutouts coming from both teams.
FAMU completely dominated the first half scoring 28 unanswered points to go up 28-0 at halftime. The Rattlers were successful in all three phases of the game – that made the difference in the win/loss column at the end of the game.
“We came out flat in the first half; I gotta do a better job getting this football team ready to play,” said Taylor.
The first-year head coach has some big shoes to fill in continuing the legacy that Sanders left behind at JSU.
Regardless of the Tigers’ poor performance, JSU’s Sonic Boom Band and the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band delivered customarily dazzling performances at halftime, leaving fans wanting more.
In the second half, JSU avoided a shutout by scoring a field goal in the third quarter and a 66-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zy McDonald to wide receiver Rico Powers in the fourth quarter.
“I definitely loved the experience. Giving HBCUs the chance to play on national TV on ESPN in front of scouts, in front of family, it’s amazing. We need more of this,” said Powers.
Sunday showed why the Rattlers were preseason favorites to win the SWAC East and are now currently ranked #23 in Football Championship Subdivision polls.
“This is the start of a special year, I think,” said FAMU head coach Willie Simmons. “We have the talent as everyone saw today; we just have to continue to grow and put it all together.”
The Rattlers roster touted 15 players with local ties.
“The largest amount of our players on our roster are from South Florida,” said Simmons. “We want to make sure that we keep our footprint down here. The most talent in one place is down here, right in South Florida.”
If FAMU continues with its previously announced plans to drop out of the OBC in 2024, it will be the first time in the history of the game that the team isn’t a part of it.
Up next for FAMU is an in-state showdown against the University of South Florida in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.
Up next for JSU is a matchup against Southern University at A.W Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. CT.
College realignment
With the college landscape shifting in a major way starting next year, the question now becomes whether the SWAC, Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference and other HBCU conferences merge to form a super HBCU conference and make the jump to Football Bowl Subdivision.
Challenges may arise around contract negotiations with major network television stations. There are already flashes of HBCU games on national broadcast TV, but to see them there on a weekly basis may take some strategic planning. Bottom line: Fans want to see HBCUs on TV, especially when they’re producing a high level of talent on the field.