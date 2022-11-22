The regional semifinals of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football playoffs lived up to the hype. Both games in the Class 2M regional semifinal were exceptional and went down to the final minutes.
Defeating a team twice can always present challenges, and with the revamped playoff structure rematches are inevitable.
The game plan to beat a team twice is difficult. You leave it all out there the first time, so when teams face each other again they can better predict what their opponent is planning to do.
That’s when a team has to dig deep into its bag of tricks to bring the element of surprise onto the field with them – and that’s precisely what the Miami Norland Vikings did.
The team shocked the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes with a 14-7 victory.
Defense played an important role in the game as the Tornadoes were limited in getting their offense going.
The Vikings were led by quarterback Ennio Yapoor (class of 2025), who was responsible for all the scoring as he rushed for a touchdown and threw for another.
“This game was personal. In the regular season, I did not perform at the level that I knew that I was capable of,” he said. “I had to show up as a leader, and even at my young age I knew I had to prove something to everyone. I feel like I did that.”
“It feels great to redeem ourselves after the loss that we had the first time,” said Norland head football coach Darryl Heidelberg. “The resolve these kids showed is awesome. We have another giant upcoming and we will just have to be giant slayers. This is the reason why we play; you never know what may happen.”
The other Class 2M regional semifinal – between the Miami Central Rockets and the Miami Northwestern Bulls – also brought excitement to the field, with the Rockets defeating the Bulls in a thrilling 34-40 win at Traz Powell Stadium.
After trailing 21-7 in the first quarter, Miami Central came back for its second victory against Miami Northwestern this year, a victory more special than the last one because of its single-elimination implications.
The Rockets were led by quarterback Keyone Jenkins (Class of 2023), a newly announced University of Auburn commit. Jenkins accounted for three rushing touchdowns while running back Nicholas McCall (Class of 2025) had two rushing touchdowns.
“We fought back, we took the punch,” said Miami Central head coach Jube Joseph. “Being down 21-7 our team did not waver. Hats off to the entire coaching staff.”
The Bulls fought hard but fell just short on fourth and goal. Bulls wide receiver Andy Jean (Class of 2023) turned in a memorable performance, with three catches for 160 yards and one touchdown. He scored on an 80-yard fly route pass from Taron Dickens (Class of 2023), the newly crowned Miami-Dade County all-time passing leader quarterback.
In other game play, the Chaminade-Madonna Lions shut out the Avant Garde Academy Sharks 48-0, the American Heritage Patriots shut out the Boynton Beach Tigers 49-0, the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs defeated the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles 43-27, the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders defeated the Atlantic Eagles 63-14, the Blanche Ely Tigers defeated the Dillard Panthers 19-14, the Homestead Broncos defeated the Dr. Krop Lightning 35-12, the Miramar Patriots defeated the Southridge Spartans 29-24, the Columbus Explorers shut out the Palmetto Panthers 28-0 and the Doral Academy Firebirds defeated the Western Wildcats 32-21.
As we get closer to the state finals the level of intensity continues to pick up. Up next are the regional finals and a chance for the winners to advance to the state semifinals.
Upcoming playoff games
Class 1M (Region 3) Regional Final
- #1 Chaminade-Madonna Prep Lions (Hollywood) (10-0) vs. #2 Cardinal Newman Crusaders (West Palm Beach) (11-0). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 2M (Region 3) Regional Final
- #1 American Heritage Patriots (Plantation) (11-1) vs. #2 Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs (Fort Lauderdale) (11-1). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m.
Class 2M (Region 4) Regional Final
- #1 Miami Central Rockets (11-0) vs. #3 Miami Norland Vikings (9-2). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 3M (Region 3) Regional Final
- #1 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Fort Lauderdale) (11-0) vs. #3 Blanche Ely Tigers (Pompano) (10-0). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 3M (Region 4) Regional Final
- #1 Homestead Broncos (10-2) vs. #2 Miramar Patriots (10-1). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 4M (Region 4) Regional Final
- #1 Columbus Explorers (Miami) (11-1) vs. #3 Doral Academy Firebirds (8-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m.