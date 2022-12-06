The final Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football championship round is nigh as we head toward the end of a thrilling 2022 season at Traz Powell Stadium. The state semifinals round took place at “The Mecca” and game play did not disappoint. The top-rated Miami Central Rockets defeated the Lakewood Spartans (St. Petersburg) 39-21.
The Rockets never trailed in this matchup after scoring within the first five offensive plays of the game; quarterback Keyone Jenkins (Class of 2023) connected with receiver Lamar Seymore (Class of 2023) to give the Rockets an early 7-0 lead.
On their second offensive drive, the Rockets extended their lead to 14-0 when running back Nicholas McCall (Class of 2025) scored a rushing touchdown.
The Spartans answered back with Anthony Colandrea (Class of 2023) connecting with receiver Gage Nix (Class of 2024) to trim the lead to 14-7, but by the end of the quarter the Rockets had raised the score in their favor to 21-7, thanks to Jenkins connecting with wide receiver Corey Washington (Class of 2023) for a touchdown pass.
In the second quarter, the onslaught continued for the Rockets when Jenkins rushed for a touchdown. That was followed by a successful two-point conversion pass by wide receiver Anjuan Coleman Jr. (Class of 2025) to linebacker Dieutriche Exantus (Class of 2023).
By halftime, the Rockets lead ballooned to 32-7 following a field goal by James London (Class of 2023).
In the fourth quarter, Miami Central cemented its victory when McCall scampered for his second rushing touchdown on the day to give the Rockets the 39-21 victory.
On the day, Jenkins was responsible for three total touchdowns – two passing and one rushing.
The Rockets are now heading back to the state championship game yet again. This trip will be the first with Jube Joseph as head coach.
“I’m happy for the community and the kids with all their hard work paying off,” Joseph said.
Joseph spoke highly of his team and the special group of seniors that are now competing for their fourth straight state championship.
“I remember back in 2019 we had some guys that were starters and contributors. All they know is winning and they know the standard and pedigree when they put this green and white on,” he said.
Seniors who are part of that four-year state title run include Reuban Bain – one of the most highly recruited players in South Florida – Dylan Tulloch and Seymore.
“It means a lot heading back to the state championship game. I’ve been playing varsity since my freshman year, so I know what it takes to win,” said Seymore.
The chance for this Rockets team to capture its fourth consecutive championship – potentially the school’s second four-peat – said Bain, “shows that we trusted in our coaches and the system.”
In other games, the Chaminade-Madonna Lions defeated the True North Classical Academy Titans (Sunset) 56-0, the American Heritage Patriots defeated the Bolles Bulldogs (Jacksonville) 21-14, the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders defeated the Jesuit Tigers (Tampa) 45-3, the Homestead Broncos defeated the Jones Fightin’ Tigers (Orlando) 33-24, and the Columbus Explorers defeated the Ocoee Knights (Ocoee) 41-36.
The South Florida sweep held to form as all six representatives advance to the championship round and will clash on the gridiron one last time for the title, a huge feat and a major accomplishment for local high school football.
The Class 1M state championship game will be played in Tallahassee, Fla., at Gene Cox Stadium Dec. 8. The Class 2M-4M championship games will be played in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at DRV PNK Stadium Dec.15-17.
Final playoff games
Class 1M State Championship #1 Chaminade-Madonna Prep Lions (Hollywood) (12-0) vs. #3 Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders (12-1). Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 2M State Championship #1 Miami Central Rockets (13-0) vs. #2 American Heritage Patriots (Plantation) (13-1). Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
Class 3M State Championship #1 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Fort Lauderdale) (13-0) vs. #3 Homestead Broncos (12-2). Kickoff is Thursday, Dec.15, at 7 p.m.
Class 4M State Championship #1 Columbus Explorers (Miami) (12-1) vs. #3 Apopka Blue Darters (11-3). Kickoff is Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.