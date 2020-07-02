It has been 62 years since the Florida Memorial University Lions has had a football team. The last football game played by the Lions was a 14-8 win over Albany State back in 1958. The University, then called Florida Normal and Industrial Institute, competed in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. From 1945-1958 the team finished with an all-time record of (41- 25-6).
Back in 2019 at the Betty T. Ferguson Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida Memorial University’s president Jaffus Hardrick, Florida Memorial Athletic Director Ernest T. Jones and Mayor Oliver Gilbert III of the City of Miami Gardens held a press conference to welcome back, HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) football to South Florida yet again by announcing the return of the team.
“Football is more than just a game, it brings immeasurable value in uniting people and having a social and cultural impact on the community and quality of life of our residents,” said Mayor Oliver Gilbert, city of Miami Gardens. “This partnership between Miami Gardens, Florida’s largest predominantly Black City and Florida Memorial University, South Florida’s only HBCU, underscores our commitment to bring first-rate programs to the community.”
Florida Memorial University 2020 Football Schedule
• September 12 vs. Keiser University
• September 19 at Ava Maria University
• September 26 at Webber International University
• October 3 at Keiser University
• October 10 vs, St. Thomas University
• October 17 at Warner University
• October 24 vs. Ava Maria University
• October 31 at Southern University (Baton Rouge, LA)
• November 7 vs. Southeastern University
Fast-forward to now, Florida Memorial University is a part of the Mid-South Conference as they are preparing for their 2020 campaign.
Timothy “Ice” Harris, Sr. has been tasked with leading the rebirth of the Lions football program as the Lions’ new Head Coach. A well-known figure in South Florida football, Harris has over 22 years of coaching experience all within the South Florida communities. The former head coach at Miami’s Booker T. Washington led the program to three state championships, including 2013 national championships as well as being a three-time winner of the Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year Award. He also had two stints with the University of Miami Hurricanes as the Assistant Director of Football Operations from 2008-2011 and then as the running backs coach from 2014-2016.
The Mid-South Conference and its commissioner Eric Ward announced that the conference has revised its football schedule for the upcoming 2020 season. As recommended by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Mid-South Conference Football Oversight Committee and approved by the football athletic directors and head coaches, the conference’s new football schedule will officially begin on September 12 and conclude on November 7.
Florida Memorial University will now play a 9-game schedule – hosting five games and traveling at least four times. Their schedule now consists almost entirely of opponents not only within the State of Florida but within the Mid-South Conference – including facing a pair of conference opponents twice in the season (Ava Marie University and Keiser University).
Commissioner Ward said he sought a plan that would consider the well-being of the student-athletes while also being mindful of the potential fiscal challenges of Mid-South Conference institutions in the wake of COVID-19. “The reasons a change in scheduling was deemed necessary are primarily two-fold,” Ward stated: “First and foremost, we are committed to and 100 percent focused on the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Pushing the conference start date back to early September gives our coaches more time to get student-athletes acclimated and assess and focus on their appropriate physical conditioning after such a long, unprecedented period with no supervised work-outs.
A later start will also help accommodate a later-than-usual initial reporting date for football due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the preparations that our campuses are making in anticipation of a return to in-person instruction this fall; The second reason for the scheduling change was out of concern for the fiscal health of our member institutions.” Ward went on to add: “The COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to place financial pressures on our members, whether due to increased costs and/or restricted revenues as a result of adherence to state and local guidelines for appropriate testing and prevention of the spread of the virus on their campuses and in their local communities.”
This will also be the first football (fall) homecoming for the Lions, who have normally had its homecoming during basketball (spring) season. They will face St. Thomas University for their homecoming game on October 10.
Florida Memorial University’s Athletic Director Ernest T. Jones confirmed that the Lions will have a football game during that “open week” and that the game’s official details will be released at a later date.
Director Jones stated: “A return to sports is a part of a return to normalcy for us all. Just in releasing a new schedule makes me excited that we will indeed get to see all of the hard work and effort that our head coach Tim “Ice” Harris, his coaching staff, and our student-athletes have put forth in making sure that our football program not only competes, but competes at a high level; Be excited to be a Lion, be excited to be a part of the rebirth, be excited to be a part of the new day.”