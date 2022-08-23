Football in South Florida is almost back in full swing. High school football and the NFL have already gotten things underway. College football is all that remains, but no worries – the games will be here sooner than you think.
Florida Memorial University, South Florida’s only HBCU, kicks things off locally this week when the team faces Edwards Waters College in the Big Cat Classic Aug. 27 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. for this prequel to next week’s HBCU takeover, when Bethune-Cookman heads down to tackle the #16 University of Miami Hurricanes Sept. 3. Kickoff for that game is set for 3:30 p.m. That will be followed by the Orange Blossom Classic, when Florida A&M University takes on Jackson State Sept. 4. Both games will be played at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins fell short this past week in a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders 15-13. Saturday included the preseason debut of Tua Tagovailoa and Miami Northwestern Bulls alumnus Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater completed 10 passes out of 20 for 119 yards for the time that he was in. The Dolphins now shift their focus to the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles Aug. 27. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
After the game, Bridgewater made sure he had his Bulls gear on hand to represent Miami Northwestern, as the Bulls were playing at the same time as the Dolphins. Now in his ninth year in the NFL, longevity has been key to Bridgewater’s success.
“It felt good to be out there,” he said. “Playing this game … It’s not me just playing for me. I’m playing for my family, playing for my community. They love when I’m out there and that keeps me going.”
High school football
A great opening weekend of high school football included some stellar performances and shocking results. This past week, Miami Norland lost to the Dillard Panthers 28-14; Miami Central shut out the Palm Beach Lakes Rams 42-0; the Homestead Broncos dominated the Miami Killian Cougars 46-7; Miami Booker T. Washington dominated Glades Central with an impressive 49-14 road victory; Miramar defeated Miami Edison 7-0; Miami Carol City defeated the Southridge Spartans 21-13; and the Bulls dominated Jones (Orlando) 42-24, proof that their 2019 State Championship was not a fluke performance.
Now that preseason is over, we now shift the focus to the regular season games.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Miami Killian vs. Booker T. Washington: TheMiamiKillian Cougars look to shake off loss while the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes look to keep things going. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Miami Central at IMG Academy (Bradenton): This will be one of the toughest matchups for the Miami Central Rockets all season as they face IMG Sports Academy – but they’re up for the test. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Miami Northwestern at Venice: The Miami Northwestern Bulls continue the road show, this time against the Venice Indians. We are just one week before the Soul Bowl at the storied “Mecca” stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
South Dade vs. Miami Carol City: TheMiami Carol City Chiefs will seek to keep things in rhythm this week against the South Dade Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Miami Jackson vs. Southridge: The Miami Jackson Generals look for a win against the Southridge Spartans before a matchup next week against the Bulls in the Soul Bowl at the “Mecca.” Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 27:
Miami Edison at Cedar Grove (Ga.): The Miami Edison Red Raiders look to shake off loss against the Cedar Grove Saints. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.