With week one of training camp completed, Miami Dolphins fans arrived Sunday to the team’s training facility to be greeted by Zach Thomas, who will soon be enshrined into the Class of 2023 NFL Hall of Fame.
Even after last week’s news of Jalen Ramsey’s knee injury requiring surgery, fans were still excited to see the reloaded team as it begins its quest for a Super Bowl championship.
The team recently signed defensive back Eli Apple, a former rival turned teammate to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
“It’s great,” said Apple when asked about becoming Hill’s teammate. “He’s one of the most athletic athletes in the whole world. Every day going against him is going to make everybody better.”
Hill was the first one to introduce Apple to teammates and individuals around the facility.
Patience pays off
After waiting 10 long years, former NFL linebacker Zach Thomas was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The recognition marked the end of a journey filled with triumphs and trials for the tenacious defender.
Thomas entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 1996. Skeptics doubted his ability to compete at the professional level due to his size, but he proved them wrong almost immediately. As a rookie, he displayed an uncanny ability to read the game and anticipate plays, quickly becoming the heart and soul of the Dolphins’ defense.
Over the years, he continued to defy expectations, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and five First-Team All-Pro nods during his illustrious career. He was a tackling machine, consistently ranking among the league leaders. Thomas’ impact on the field extended beyond stats, as his leadership and ability to rally his teammates elevated the entire defense.
Despite his outstanding contributions, Thomas’ journey to the Hall of Fame was not without challenges. When he first became eligible in 2014 he faced stiff competition, and despite being a finalist multiple times he narrowly missed enshrinement each year since, until now.
The decadelong wait for Thomas to be inducted into the Hall of Fame was an emotional rollercoaster for both the player and his fans. As each year passed, the anticipation grew, and his omission became a rallying cry for supporters who knew he deserved his place among NFL greats.
Then, the moment finally arrived. Thomas received the call he had long dreamed of, informing him that he had been selected for induction. It was a moment of pure joy and relief, as he was now officially recognized for his contributions to the sport.
His journey from a small town in Texas to the Hall of Fame is a testament to his unwavering determination, resilience and unyielding passion for the game. Despite the long wait, Thomas’ upcoming enshrinement this Saturday demonstrates that greatness will always find its way to the top. His legacy will forever inspire future generations of football players, proving that heart, intelligence and hard work can overcome any obstacle to achieve the highest honors in the sport.
“Success is just finding something you love, but it’s up to you to find that, not anybody else,” said Thomas. “If you love something, keep straight ahead.”
He will be the first enshrined on Saturday to speak at the induction ceremony.
Ken Riley receives gold jacket
Following Thomas as the second to be enshrined that day will be the late defensive back, Ken Riley. His son, Ken Riley II, will deliver remarks.
Riley’s induction into the Hall of Fame is not only a celebration of his incredible achievements, but also a recognition of his enduring impact on the game and the inspiration he continues to provide to aspiring athletes.
Born Aug. 6, 1947, in Bartow, Fla., Riley’s journey to greatness began on the gridiron during his college days at Florida A&M University. Excelling as a quarterback for the Rattlers, his natural understanding of the game prompted his transition to the defensive side of the ball upon entering the NFL.
He was drafted in 1969 in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he would go on to etch his name in the team’s history books.
Riley’s ability as a defensive back was unparalleled. He quickly proved himself as an asset to the Bengals’ defense and a formidable opponent to any offensive player he faced.
Over his 15-year career with Cincinnati, he disrupted an impressive 65 passes, solidifying himself as one of the league’s all-time leaders in interceptions. His agility, intelligence and keen anticipation on the field earned him respect from teammates, coaches and opponents alike.
Beyond his outstanding performances on the field, Riley was also admired for his leadership qualities and his unyielding dedication to the sport. Throughout his career, he served as a mentor to younger players, guiding them to hone their skills and instilling in them the values of sportsmanship and hard work. Off the field, he was actively involved in various community initiatives, using his influence to create positive change beyond the realm of football.
Despite Riley’s undeniable talent and contributions to the sport, a Hall of Fame induction eluded him far too long. The selection committee rightly rectified that oversight this year.
Though Riley unfortunately died in June 2020, his legacy lives on through the countless athletes he inspired and the memories he created on the field.
His enshrinement this year is a fitting tribute to a remarkable athlete and a true sports icon. His journey is a testament to his versatility, determination and talent. As football enthusiasts celebrate his induction, they also honor the enduring legacy of a man whose passion for the sport and dedication to his community will forever be remembered.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Enshrinement is happening Aug. 5, 2023, at noon ET, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The ceremony will be broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network.
Alongside Thomas and Riley, cornerbacks Ronde Barber and Darrelle Revis, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, and defensive lineman Joe Klecko round out the esteemed class of 2023.
As the football world gathers to celebrate these legendary players, their induction into the Hall of Fame will inspire future generations of athletes. Their stories of perseverance, dedication and excellence remind us that greatness knows no boundaries and that passion for the sport of football can lead to the highest honors.