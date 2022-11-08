The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has released the 2022 state football series brackets.
There will be five rounds in this playoff format, and nine classifications separated into three divisions: metro, suburban and rural. All the teams from South Florida are in the metro division, and all are grouped into four of the nine classifications (1M, 2M, 3M and 4M).
The state series championship game for 1M will be played at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., while the state series championship games for 2M, 3M and 4M will all be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The teams from South Florida are slotted for competition beginning this Thursday in the regional quarterfinal round.
In all regional rounds, the higher-seeded team will be the designated host except during the regional first round; where a district champion is facing an at-large team, the district champion is designated as the host regardless of seeding.
Your 2022 FHSAA Class 1M district champions include the Chaminade-Madonna Prep Lions (Hollywood) (District 6).
Your 2022 FHSAA Class 2M district champions include the American Heritage High School Patriots (Plantation) (District 12), Miami Central High School Rockets (District 13) and Miami Northwestern Senior High School Bulls (District 14).
Your 2022 FHSAA Class 3M district champions include the Blanche Ely High School Tigers (Pompano) (District 10), St. Thomas Aquinas High School Raiders (Fort Lauderdale) (District 11), Plantation High School Colonels (District 12), Miramar High School Patriots (District 14), North Miami Senior High School Pioneers (District 15) and Miami Southridge Senior High School Spartans (District 16).
subhed = Upcoming games
Class 2M (Region 3) Regional Quarterfinal
· #1 American Heritage Patriots (Plantation) (9-1) vs. #8 Inlet Grove Hurricanes (Riviera Beach) (7-2). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
· #2 Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs (Fort Lauderdale) (9-1) vs. Pine Crest Panthers (Fort Lauderdale) (8-2). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 2M (Region 4) Regional Quarterfinal
· #2 Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (Miami) (8-2) vs. #7 Miami Carol City Chiefs (5-5). Kickoff is Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
· #1 Miami Central Rockets (9-0) vs. #8 St. Brendan Sabres (Miami) (7-3). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
· #3 Norland Vikings (Miami) (7-2) vs. #6 Miami Jackson Generals (7-3). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
· #4 Miami Northwestern Bulls (5-4) vs. #5 Gulliver Prep Raiders (Pinecrest) (5-4). Kickoff is Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 3M (Region 3) Regional Quarterfinal
· #1 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Fort Lauderdale) (9-0) vs. Coconut Creek Cougars (6-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
· #4 Atlantic Eagles (Delray Beach) (7-3) vs. #5 Plantation Colonels (7-3). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
· #2 Dillard Panthers (Fort Lauderdale) (6-3) vs. #7 Fort Lauderdale Flying L’s (6-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
· #3 Blanche Ely Tigers (Pompano) (8-0) vs. #6 Dwyer Panthers (Palm Beach Gardens) (7-3). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 3M (Region 4) Regional Quarterfinal
· #3 Miami Southridge Spartans (6-4) vs. South Broward Bulldogs (Hollywood) (5-4). Kickoff is Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
· #4 Belen Jesuit (Miami) (5-5) vs. Dr. Krop Lightning (North Miami Beach) (6-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m.
· #2 Miramar Patriots (8-1) vs. #7 Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars (6-3). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
· #8 North Miami Pioneers (5-5) vs. #1 Homestead Broncos (8-2). Kickoff is Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m.
Class 4M (Region 4) Regional Quarterfinal
· #1 Columbus Explorers (Miami) (9-1) vs. #8 Miami High Stingarees (4-6). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
· #4 Palmetto Panthers (Pinecrest) (5-5) vs. #5 West Broward Bobcats (Pembroke Pines) (6-4). Kickoff is Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
· #2 Western Wildcats (Davie) (6-4) vs. #7 Cypress Bay Lightning (Weston) (6-3). Kickoff is Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
· #3 Doral Academy Firebirds (6-4) vs. #6 Somerset Academy Panthers (Pembroke Pines) (6-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.