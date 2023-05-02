Looking for a way to enjoy the Miami Grand Prix event when it comes to town without the hefty price tag? Racing Fan Fest, an elevated off-track fan experience taking place May 4-7, may hold the answer.
Racing Fan Fest Live Stage presented by ESPN will host a headline performance by musician, DJ, songwriter and record producer Gryffin; there will be pop-up shows by Oakley, Levi’s and Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill’s Soul Runner; immersive and interactive experiences will be on hand at the Red Bull Fan Zone; and attendees will also be able to enjoy virtual reality installations, cocktails by Milagro, Peroni and E11EVEn Vodka, and local culinary concepts.
A portion of the sales from Soul Runner, a label for athletes that marries high-performance and style, will benefit the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation to empower at-risk youth through education and wellness.
Visitors will also be able to experience Racing Miami, featuring official F1 team and drivers’ merchandise, as well as local arts and craft boutiques, located inside Wynwood Marketplace’s newest creative mural wall.
Michael Reomer, CMO of Swarm, the company tasked with producing Fan Fest, says he’s excited for race fans to experience it all.
“Seeing the magnitude and impact Swarm made on the racing community in year one of Racing Fan Fest,” said Reomer, “we’re excited to bring back to Miami the largest off-track fan experience.”
If you go
Racing Fan Fest will take place at 2250 NW Second Ave. Thursday, May 4, to Friday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Red Bull Fan Zone activations will be open Thursday, May 4, 4-7 p.m.; Friday, May 5, 4-10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, 12-10 p.m.
For more information and to RSVP, visit RacingFanFest.com.